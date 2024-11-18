Seeking the perfect sleep? Here's the top 5 pillows in today's Black Friday Sales

The right pillow can be the difference between a restful night's sleep and a night tossing and turning. But it doesn't always come at a cheap price. However, with the Black Friday deals landing, we're seeing generous discounts on some of this year's best pillows, like 10% off the Casper Snow Hybrid pillow at Casper, bringing the price down to $134.10 (was $149).

Even if you have one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers, you still need the perfect pillow to compliment it. Investing in the right pillow for your sleep needs is essential to make your bed the comfortable haven it needs to be for better sleep. And, while there's more to consider than price, like design, structure, and materials, a good discount can make a luxury pillow affordable.

We've rounded up the top 5 pillows for all kinds of sleepers in the Black Friday mattress sales, so you can find the right option for you. We don't know how long these deals will last, so it's best to act fast!

1. Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology: was from $149, $134.10 at Casper

Casper has snagged the top position on our best pillow guide for another year in a row and it comes as no surprise. It delivers that cozy sink-in feel with its cradling yet supportive foam while also being a fantastic cooling option for hot sleepers, thanks to its unique combination of HeatDelete Bands and CoolTouch cover. technology often seen in the best cooling mattresses. In fact, we were so impressed during the Casper Hybrid Pillow review that we awarded it 5/5 stars. It is a mid-loft pillow which is ideal for side sleepers and is available in two sizes standard and king. Discounts on a Casper Snow Hybrid are limited to rare deals on a double pack, so this current 10% off deal is one worth taking advantage of. However, if you do want to double up, you'll get 20% off a pack of two. You'll also get a 1-year warranty, 30-night trial period and free shipping and returns.

2. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows: was from $79.99, $59.99 for two at Amazon

Beckham holds the best budget pillow spot in our guide thanks to the lower to mid range price bracket it falls into. It is one of Amazon’s bestsellers with users highlighting the comfort of the down-alternative 100% polyester fill and the 250 thread count soft cotton cover. It is a good choice for all sleeping positions and was crafted to be safe and skin-friendly in an OEKO-certified factory. It is available as a double pack in two sizes: queen and king. We see the current deal 25% off deal throughout the year, but it's still a great discount, bringing the price of two queen pillows down from $79.99 to $59.99.

3. Nest Bedding Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow: was from $119, $95.20 at Nest Bedding

Securing this year’s best side sleeper title, Nest Bedding’s Easy Breather pillow has an ergonomic crescent shaped curve to give optimum support to your neck, head and shoulders. You can adjust the firmness to suit your preference by removing the fill which is a blend of 70% non-toxic CertiPUR-US certified virgin foam and 30% smooth polyester fiber. The cooling cover regulates temperature and wicks moisture away to avoid sweaty nights. In our Nest Bedding Easy Breather Side Sleeper pillow review, we awarded it 5/5 for temperature control. The Black Friday sales save 20% on the pillow, dropping the MSRP of a standard from $119 to $95.20. It's available in three sizes (standard, king and junior) and you can enjoy a 2-year warranty, 30-night trial and free shipping and returns.

4. Purple Harmony: was from $199, $179 at Purple

Our best pick for combination sleepers is the Purple Harmony with its bouncy Talalay latex core and signature Honeycomb GelFlex Grid. Both these features provide cooling pressure relief and support suitable especially for combination sleepers who switch positions during the night. However, hot sleepers may want to opt for a different deal as our testers for the Purple Harmony pillow review reported sleeping hot while using it. A key feature of the Purple Harmony is the choice of three lofts: low, medium and tall across the two sizes (standard and king) as per your sleeping position and body type. A queen Purple Harmony is now 10% off while the double pack is 25% off, bringing the price of a standard loft medium size pillow down to $179 (was $199). You can also enjoy other benefits such as a 100-night trial, a 1-year warranty and free shipping and returns.