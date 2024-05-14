Save up to $1,000 on Tempur-Pedic's softest mattress for side sleepers with joint pain

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress is a sumptuously soft bed that provides plush cushioning for side sleepers with joint pain. This bed is 30% off, which means you can buy a queen Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress for just $1,399, which translates to a healthy saving of $599. Just enter the promo code CLOUD30 at checkout to get your saving.

Granted, this 30% off deal is an evergreen saving from Tempur-Pedic. However, it's still one of our top sales picks this Memorial Day. The Tempur-Cloud is the most affordable mattress from Tempur-Pedic, which is one of the best mattress brands of 2024. If you've had your heart set on a Tempur-Pedic mattress, this deal is way to experience the incredible pressure-relief of Tempur-Material at a relatively reasonable price.

We rarely see discounts top 30% off from Tempur-Pedic, and we foresee this deal being bettered any time soon. This is one Memorial Day mattress sale to shop right now.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress

Was: from $1,699

Now: from $1.189.30

Saving: up to $1,019.40 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review, our expert tester was impressed by the "deep-sinking body hug feel" the cozy Cloud provides. It's best suited to side sleepers - we rate it among the best mattress for side sleepers – while the contouring feel helps relieve pressure at the joints for fewer aches and pains. The Tempur-Cloud is something of a divisive mattress. It's one that you really sink into and it can be hard to change position. However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. If you find tossing and turning keeps you awake, the Tempur-Cloud might help you maintain a healthier sleep position throughout the night. Be aware that it can sleep hot and the edge support is lacking – but if it's gooey softness you're after, this might be a compromise you're happy to make. Price history: The Tempur-Cloud is the cheapest bed from Tempur-Pedic, but be aware, I use that term comparatively. With the evergreen 30% off discount we place it in the upper mid-range price bracket with the evergreen, while the rest of the Tempur-Pedic range is premium priced (and the more expensive beds are never reduced by this much). This discount runs throughout the year, although you normally need the CLOUD30 Tempur-Pedic mattress sale code to access it. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

What is Tempur-Material?

Tempur-Material is essentially a type of memory foam, but one that was designed by NASA and later developed by Tempur scientists for use in mattresses. It's the Tempur-Material that gives the Tempur-Cloud a marshmallow softness and deep 'hug' feel.

Tempur-Material is designed to provide a high level of pressure relief, which you should feel immediately as you sink into the bed. As it contours closely to the body with a slow moving response, Tempur-Material also provides exceptional motion isolation. Even small movements are absorbed, ensuring bed sharers can move without disturbing their partner.

However, Tempur-Material isn't for everyone. Some people find the quicksand-feel too soft, and Tempur-Pedic beds can be hard to change position on. Tempur-Material also has a tendency to trap heat, which is an issue for hot sleepers. However, for many sleepers, the soothing embrace of Tempur-Material makes up for any shortcomings.