Saatva vs Molecule: Which is the best cooling mattress topper for you?

Mattress toppers are a great way to add temperature control or soothing pressure relief to your bed, and the Saatva Graphite and Molecule CopperWELL toppers can deliver both. These 3" bed toppers both use memory foam infused with cooling tech to deliver cradling, medium-firm comfort with enhanced breathability, but which is best for your bed?

While Saatva is the luxury sleep brand behind our top pick of 2024's best mattress the brand's graphite-infused bed topper offers premium comfort for less. Meanwhile, Molecule's CopperWELL Mattress Topper is the best cooling topper on the market. Here, we'll break down the key differences between the Saatva vs Molecule topper in terms of price, design, firmness, and comfort, so you can decide which one's for you.

Both toppers come with sleep trial, free shipping, and a warranty. While neither are on sale right now, the Memorial Day mattress sales will be arriving soon so we expect to see some price drops in the coming weeks, especially from Molecule.

SAATVA GRAPHITE VS Molecule CopperWELL MATTRESS TOPPER: SPECS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Saatva Graphite Topper Molecule CopperWELL Topper Type: Memory foam Memory foam Materials: Graphite-infused memory foam Copper-infused memory foam Firmness: 6/10 (medium) 6/10 (medium) Depth: 3" 3" Trial: 180 nights 30 nights Warranty: 1 year 5 year Price From $325 From $179.99

SAATVA GRAPHITE VS Molecule CopperWELL MATTRESS TOPPER: Price & trials

A queen size Saatva is $445, while a queen Molecule topper is $249.99

Saatva offers a 1-year warranty, while Molecule's lasts for 5 years

Molecule has a trial of 30 nights compared to Saatva's 180-night trial

The Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper sits in the premium price tier, and it's not one of Saatva's more affordable toppers. (The brand's cheapest topper, the High-Density Foam Topper, is in the mid-range bracket). The starting price is $325, while a queen topper is priced at $445. While there's always a Saatva mattress sale to be found, the Saatva Graphite Topper is rarely ever discounted.

Meanwhile, the Molecule CopperWELL topper is in mid-range price territory, with a queen priced at $249.99. While discounts aren't frequent, this is still one of the most affordable premium cooling toppers on the market. Plus, there's usually savings to be had around holiday sales events. For instance, the most recent price drop occurred around Presidents' Day when the brand knocked 20% off all sizes of the topper.

The extras vary between the Saatva vs Molecule toppers. While Saatva offers are much more generous trial period of 180 nights compared to Molecule's 30-night trial, Molecule's warranty is 4 years longer than Saatva's 1-year warranty. The brand also offers free returns, whereas Saatva charges a return fee.

The Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a luxury bed topper with a premium price tag. While it's usually stuck at MSRP, the topper does come with free shipping, a one-year warranty, and a trial period of 180 nights (pretty generous considering a lot of toppers don't come with sleep trials).

This is one of the cheapest premium cooling mattress toppers you'll come across, making it a great choice for adding cooling comfort to a bed that hangs on to excess heat. Benefits include a 30-night sleep trial and a five-year warranty, plus free shipping and returns.

SAATVA GRAPHITE VS Molecule CopperWELL MATTRESS TOPPER: Design

Both toppers are 3 inches thick and consist of one layer of memory foam

The Saatva comes with anchor straps and a non-removable cotton cover

Molecule's topper has a multi-zone design, but no straps or cover

Both the Saatva Graphite and Molecule CopperWELL toppers are 3 inches thick and made from CertiPUR-US certified memory foam infused with cooling tech. They also both feature in our guide to the best mattress toppers for their cooling, pressure-relieving designs.

The Saatva Graphite Topper is made of one layer of graphite-infused memory foam wrapped in an organic cotton cover for moisture-wicking breathability. It also has anchor straps to stop the topper from shifting on your bed. However, the coton cover is spot clean only and non-removable, which could pose and issue if you wanted to give it a deep clean.

That said, the Molecule CopperWELL Topper doesn't even have a cover or anchor straps. Instead, the topper consists of a single layer of copper-infused foam. so you may want to invest in a mattress protector to protect it from spills and allergens.

That said, Molecule argues that a cover is not needed, as the topper goes directly under sheets so the sleeper can feel the full benefits of the cooling tech and the multi-zone design. This design offers comfort in places that need the most pressure relief, such as hips, shoulders, and knees.

SAATVA GRAPHITE VS Molecule CopperWELL MATTRESS TOPPER: Comfort & support

Both toppers are medium-firm and offer cushioning pressure relief

The Saatva Topper offers great support for back sleepers

The Molecule CopperWELL topper's zoned support is ideal for side sleepers

Our Saatva Graphite mattress topper review found the memory foam topper to be one of the best toppers for back sleepers and those with back pain as it delivers contouring pressure relief, particularly in the lower lumbar. While the medium-firm sleep feel (we'd rate it a 6 out of 10) will keep most sleepers well-supported, there is a sink-in softness that may be too "body-hugging" for those who prefer a firmer feel.

The Molecule CopperWELL is also a medium-firm topper, but our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review says it's best for side sleepers due to its multi-zone support. Its unique 7-zone design offers support in some areas, while offering extra comfort and pressure relief along the three side-sleeping pressure points: knees, hips, and shoulders.

SAATVA GRAPHITE VS Molecule CopperWELL MATTRESS TOPPER: Temperature Regulation

The Saatva topper features cooling graphite and a breathable cover

The Molecule CopperWELL topper is infused with cooling copper

An open-cell design enhances the CopperWELL's breathability

Both mattresses are ideal for those in need of a cooler sleep who don't want to splurge on the best cooling mattresses. They're also great for adding softness and pressure relief to a firm mattress or preventing some of the best memory foam mattresses from becoming to stuffy and warm.

If you're a hot sleeper deciding between the Saatva vs Molecule topper, then the Molecule CopperWELL wins hands down. Our reviewers scored it 5 out of 5 for its temperature regulation, with testers sleeping cool and comfortable even during warmer nights. This is thanks to both the copper infusions and it's airflow-enhancing open-cell design.

Meanwhile, the Saatva Graphite also has excellent temperature control, with its graphite-infused foam and breathable, moisture-wicking organic cotton cover. In fact, our testers found the topper to be refreshingly cool-to-the-touch.

SAATVA GRAPHITE VS Molecule CopperWELL MATTRESS TOPPER: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva Graphite mattress topper if...

✅ You're a restless sleeper: The topper comes with anchor straps to stop your bed from shifting, while the squishy foam absorbs movements of a restless partner.

✅ You sleep on your back: Our reviewers felt the most comfortable when sleeping on their back thanks to its medium-firm feel and lower lumbar support.

✅ You want a luxury feel: This premium topper offers the luxe feel of Saatva's signature mattresses for less.

Buy the Molecule CopperWELL topper if...

✅ You're a side sleeper: The cooling properties of the graphite-infused foam paired with the breathable, naturally moisture-wicking cover is great for any hot sleeper who wants a topper with a cool-to-the-touch, refreshing feel.

✅ You sleep hot: The temperature regulation of this topper is superb thanks to its breathable open-cell design and copper-infused foam.

✅ You're on a tighter budget: This topper is in the mid-range price bracket (and is usually on sale during holiday events), plus there's some great extras, including a 5-year warranty and a sleep trial.