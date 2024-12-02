Quick! Tempur-Pedic's mattress topper for back pain drops to lowest price this Cyber Monday

A mattress topper can make a huge difference to your bed, as well as helping to relieve aches and pains. Right now my top pick for hot sleepers with back pain, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling mattress topper is only $237.99 at Amazon for a queen size. That's 52% off the MSRP and a real bargain for a high-quality topper.

Like the best mattresses on the market, mattress toppers come in a variety of materials and options. But when it comes to relieving back pain, the unique contouring feel of the Tempur foam is hard to beat. And I think it's the best mattress topper you can buy.

Today's Cyber Monday mattress deals are extended to many other products, like mattress toppers, making it a great time to refresh your bed for less. Amazon's reductions on the Tempur-Adapt topper are larger than those at Tempur-Pedic itself, but is this the topper for you? Let's find out more...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper

Was: from $419

Now: from $233.99

Saving: up to $300 at Amazon Summary: Number one in both our best mattress toppers and best memory foam mattress toppers guides, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling topper offers NASA developed foam that contours to your body, providing deep pressure relief. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review , our testers felt the topper was best suited to side sleepers, who will feel plenty of pressure relief at their shoulders and hips, thanks to the three inches of premium Tempur foam. Memory foam is notorious for sleeping hot, which is why I'd recommend investing in the cooling version of this topper. The cool-to-the-touch cover does an excellent job of wicking away heat. It's also removable and washable, making it easy to care for. This is usually a high-end premium topper, so this discount is well worth taking advantage of. Price history: You'll find the biggest discounts on Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers around major sales events, with Tempur mattress sales offering plenty of deals. However, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling is frequently discounted on Amazon and, for Cyber Monday, Amazon has beaten Tempur-Pedic's own discount of 40% with savings of up to 52%, depending on which size you buy. That's a great saving, and one I don't expect to see again any time soon. Benefits: Free shipping | 5-year warranty

Looking for something cheaper? Try this deal instead