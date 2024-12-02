Quick! Tempur-Pedic's mattress topper for back pain drops to lowest price this Cyber Monday
The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is just $237.99 for a queen in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale
A mattress topper can make a huge difference to your bed, as well as helping to relieve aches and pains. Right now my top pick for hot sleepers with back pain, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling mattress topper is only $237.99 at Amazon for a queen size. That's 52% off the MSRP and a real bargain for a high-quality topper.
Like the best mattresses on the market, mattress toppers come in a variety of materials and options. But when it comes to relieving back pain, the unique contouring feel of the Tempur foam is hard to beat. And I think it's the best mattress topper you can buy.
Today's Cyber Monday mattress deals are extended to many other products, like mattress toppers, making it a great time to refresh your bed for less. Amazon's reductions on the Tempur-Adapt topper are larger than those at Tempur-Pedic itself, but is this the topper for you? Let's find out more...
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper
Was: from $419
Now: from $233.99
Saving: up to $300 at Amazon
Summary: Number one in both our best mattress toppers and best memory foam mattress toppers guides, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling topper offers NASA developed foam that contours to your body, providing deep pressure relief. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review, our testers felt the topper was best suited to side sleepers, who will feel plenty of pressure relief at their shoulders and hips, thanks to the three inches of premium Tempur foam. Memory foam is notorious for sleeping hot, which is why I'd recommend investing in the cooling version of this topper. The cool-to-the-touch cover does an excellent job of wicking away heat. It's also removable and washable, making it easy to care for. This is usually a high-end premium topper, so this discount is well worth taking advantage of.
Price history: You'll find the biggest discounts on Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers around major sales events, with Tempur mattress sales offering plenty of deals. However, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling is frequently discounted on Amazon and, for Cyber Monday, Amazon has beaten Tempur-Pedic's own discount of 40% with savings of up to 52%, depending on which size you buy. That's a great saving, and one I don't expect to see again any time soon.
Benefits: Free shipping | 5-year warranty
Looking for something cheaper? Try this deal instead
ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux 4” Mattress Topper: from $159.95 $112.46 at Amazon
With a customer rating of 4.4/5, the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux is a popular topper for those looking to add some comfort to their bed. The topper has a 2.5” layer of dense gel memory foam for support and easing of aches and pains, combined with a 1.5” top layer of down alternative for comfort. There should be good pressure relief from the memory foam and the cover is removable for washing. It's considerably cheaper than the Tempur-Adapt with a queen size just $143.96 (MSRP $189.95) and the topper comes with a 60-night money back guarantee.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is." When she isn’t writing about sleep, Jo also writes extensively on interior design, home products and photography.