Quick! A king-size Zinus cooling mattress in on sale for just $338 this Memorial Day

Shopping the Memorial Day sales for a king size Zinus mattress? Well if you overheat during sleep and want a spacious Zinus bed for sprawling out in this summer, you can buy a king Zinus Cooling Copper Hybrid for $388 at Walmart today, shaving $71 off the price ($409). We aren't sure how long this deal will last and some sizes are already selling out, so you'll need to move fast.

The Zinus Cooling Copper Hybrid Mattress comes in two heights (10” and 12”), with full, queen and king sizes left in the sale. The only version that isn't discounted is the 12” queen.

When choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs and budget in this year's Memorial Day mattress sales, think about the position you sleep in, any health issues that may affect your physical comfort during sleep, and of course the budget you're working with. Here's more about this time-limited Zinus Cooling Copper Hybrid Mattress deal...

Zinus Cooling Copper Adaptive 10” Hybrid Mattress Was: $409

Now: $338

Saving: $71 at Walmart Summary: The Zinus Cooling Copper Adaptive 10" Hybrid Mattress is made using CertiPUR-US-certified cooling copper memory foam and is designed with a moisture-wicking ADAPTIVE cover. So the entire bed is geared up to dissipate excess body heat and help keep you at a comfortable temperature during sleep. A coil base layer encased with foam edge support works to minimize motion transfer while keeping your spine aligned during sleep (less aches and pains for you upon waking). The Zinus Cooling Copper Adaptive 10" Hybrid Mattress can't compete with the very best hybrid mattresses we have tested, but it is on sale at a fraction of the cost at $338 for a king and customer reviews praise its comfort and pressure relief for the money. Price history: While I’ve not seen this exact mattress discounted in previous sales, Zinus mattresses regularly appear during major holiday sales. For example, during Black Friday last year Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair all ran Zinus mattress sales, with discounts from 15% to 33%. So, if you aren’t ready to buy right now, there’s every chance this mattress could appear again at a later date. Will it be even cheaper than it is now? I wouldn’t count on it, as this is the best price I've seen to date on the Zinus Cooling Copper Adapative 10” Hybrid Mattress. Benefits: Free shipping | 90-day returns | 10-year warranty

More top Memorial Day sales to consider