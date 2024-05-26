Need a new bed urgently? 5 Memorial Day mattress sales with the fastest shipping

There are lots of Memorial Day sales flying around this weekend, but if you need a new mattress urgently then these five deals are the ones I'd suggest – some ship within 24 hours. My favorite sale is up to 50% off mattresses at DreamCloud Sleep, with a queen DreamCloud hybrid reduced to $665.

That's a competitive discount on one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers seeking a cooler bed with enhanced lumbar support. It's also the one we recommend to people who like the look of the Saatva Classic, our number one hybrid mattress, but have a smaller budget – the DreamCloud is $1,000 cheaper in a queen compared to the Saatva (save $400 on the Saatva Classic at Saatva).

Every Memorial Day mattress sale featured below comes with free shipping within 24 hours to 2 days of your order being placed, so if you need a new bed urgently, you can count on these...

5 Memorial Day mattress sales with fast shipping

1. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was from $839 $419 at DreamCloud

Shipping time: 1-2 days The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested. It's suitable for sleeping styles but back and side sleepers will find it super comfortable because of the combination of contouring foam and responsiveness of the springs. During our DreamCloud hybrid review, our tester also found this a great choice for couples who will love the excellent motion isolation, perfect for anyone sharing a bed. A queen size DreamCloud Hybrid costs $665 in the sales, with a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping within 1-2 days.

2. Casper One mattress: was from $875 $610 at Casper Shipping time: 1-2 days Casper has recently overhauled their entire range of mattresses and the Casper One has now replaced the Casper Original as their flagship model. This all-foam mattress has a medium-firm tension and is a great budget option for anyone looking to alleviate their aches and pains. During this year’s Memorial Day sales Casper are offering 30% off all mattresses, so you can get a queen size Casper One mattress for $870 (was $1,245). You’ll get free, fast shipping within 1-2 days, a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial to decide whether you like it.

3. Purple Plus mattress: was from $1,499 $1,199 at Purple

Shipping time: 1-2 days The Purple Plus mattress is the upgraded version of the Purple original. This mattress ideal for hot sleepers as it has better airflow and breathability and well as other enhanced cooling technologies to prevent overheating, this is something you can read more about in our Purple Plus mattress review. There are two firmness options to choose from (soft or firm) so it will suit most sleep positions and body weights. Discounts are up to 40% off, with a queen Purple Plus on sale for $1,599 (was $1,899) in the new Purple mattress sale. It'll ship for free within 1-2 days and you'll also get a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

4. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was from $699 $349 at Nectar Sleep

Shipping time: 24 hours The Nectar Memory Foam is great value and performs well for the price. When creating our Nectar Memory Foam review we discovered that it sleeps cool for an all-foam mattress, and offers great pressure relief across the body. The Nectar mattress sale for Memorial Day continue the up to 40% saving we've seen the last six months, with a queen discounted to $649 – the best price since Black Friday. The Nectar Memory Foam mattress comes with a forever warranty, 365-night trial and free shipping within 1-2 days.

5. Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,299 $649 at Awara

Shipping time: 1-2 days This is one of the most affordable organic mattresses that doesn’t compromise on comfort and luxury. This mattress uses a combination of natural latex, premium spring coils and a organic cotton and wool that offers excellent support for all sleeping styles. This mattress has great edge support which our tester documented during the Awara Natural Hybrid mattress review. You can get a queen Awara Natural Hybrid for $949 (was $1,699) in the sales. It comes with a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping within 1-2 days.

What is the average shipping time for a mattress?

Shipping times vary depending on what mattress brand you opt for. Typically we expect the best mattress in a box brands to ship sooner and arrive within 2-3 days of you placing your order. This is because they’re already vacuum packed and boxed and just waiting for the courier to collect.

Higher-end mattress brands such as the Saatva Classic are made to order which means that they do take a little longer to ship as they’re pre-made and not sitting in storage. You can read more about their delivery process during our Saatva Classic mattress review.

It is worth noting that the shipping times stated by mattress brands are just averages and you’ll only get an accurate shipping time once you’ve placed your order as times may vary on your location.

Some companies may also offer expedited shipping for an additional fee. It’s always worth checking a companies website to see whether they have any special offers on regarding shipping as there are some brands that include white glove delivery with their products, which means the delivery company will take it to a room of your choice and also take care of the packaging.