Naturepedic Labor Day mattress sale 2024: Save 20% on any organic mattress

The Naturepedic Labor Day mattress sale is live, offering 20% off sitewide, from mattresses to bedding and even to bed frames. This is a significant discount off hotel-standard, luxury mattresses, and we don’t expect to see a better discount until Black Friday, which makes Labor Day your last chance of the summer to grab a good deal.

If you are shopping for a new mattress, our guide to the best mattresses of the year include top-rated beds that span budgets and specialities. If you're looking for a certified organic mattress at a discounted price, the Naturepedic sale is tough to top.

The Labor Day mattress sales are an excellent time to invest in a new organic bed, with many brands offering sizeable discounts. The Naturepedic sale takes 20% off all organic beds, which means you can snap one up a queen size Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid for $1,599.20 from $1,999. Add in free shipping and a 25-year warranty on all mattress purchases, and you’re getting great value for money. Here's our top 5 expert recommended Naturepedic mattresses to shop today.

Naturepedic Labor Day mattress sale 2024: Top 5 deals

1. Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid: Was from $1399 , now from $1,119.20 at Naturepedic

Naturepedic's Labor Day sale means you can pick up the entry-level Serenade at a massively reduced price. Hand-built in the USA, this organic hybrid mattress combines pressure-point-relieving latex; state-of-the-art, glueless encased coils, and (like all the beds in our best organic mattress guide) is GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool, to provide you with a bed that’s both comfortable and cooling. The Serenade contains no flame retardants, adhesives or other chemicals. If all of that doesn’t give you peace of mind, then Naturepedic’s generous 25-year warranty will. This Labor Day discount can save you $399.80 on a queen size, bringing the price to $1,599.20 (was $1,999). Benefits: 100-night trial | Free shipping | 25-year warranty

2. Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top: Was from $1,699 , now from $1,359.20 at Naturepedic

In the Concerto Pillow Top mattress review , our testers found it to be supportive, while offering that soft sinking feeling, thanks to its tufted pillow top combined with its encased support coils and high-density micro-coils. The breathability of those micro-coils also makes the Concerto an ideal option for people who overheat at night. In the current sale, you can get your hands on one of these deluxe mattresses in a queen for $2,239.20 (was $2,799). Benefits: 100-night trial | Free shipping | 25-year warranty

3. Naturepedic EOS Trilux: Was from $2,599 , now from $2,079.20 at Naturepedic

We couldn’t highlight our favorite deals without mentioning arguably the best Naturepedic mattress of them all. Normally, this premium product might be out of reach for many people because of its high price point, but this Naturepedic sale offers a chance to get a top-rated luxury mattress for a lower price. Though this customizable mattress packs one fewer layer than the EOS Pillowtop (six in total), it omits coils/springs in favour of three lavish latex layers, delivering blissful comfort from the moment you lie down. Completing the recipe are a soft quilt layer, a thin layer of organic cotton batting and an organic cotton basement layer. With 20% off, a queen size is now $$3,199.20 (was $3,999), so you’ll save an impressive $799.80. Benefits: 100-night trial | Free shipping | 25-year warranty

4. Naturepedic EOS Classic: Was from $2,199 , now from $1,759.20 at Naturepedic

The EOS Classic is one of Naturepedic’s three customizable mattresses – where layers can be swapped in and out to suit your taste. (With the queen, king and California king sizes, the layers are split down the middle, allowing sleepers on the left and right to carry out their own individual customization). This particular model contains five interchangeable layers, including a quilt layer, a three-inch organic latex comfort layer, an eight-inch encased coil layer with edge support, a layer of organic cotton batting, and, finally, the mattress encasement. These can be swapped as many times as you like within the first 100 days, until you find just the right formula for your taste and needs. In the Labor Day sales, a queen size will now set you back $2,799.20 (was $3,499). Benefits: 100-night trial | Free shipping | 25-year warranty

5. Naturepedic EOS Pillow top: Was from $3,099 , now from $2,479.20

The second of Naturepedic’s customizable mattresses, the EOS Pillowtop contains seven layers – all of the layers found in the EOS Classic, plus a second three-inch organic latex comfort layer and an attached organic cotton pillow top encasement. As with the EOS Classic, these can be swapped in and out as many times as you like, for free, within the first 100 days, and they can also be split down the middle in the Queen, King and California King sizes, enabling personalized customization for the left and right sleeper, making it a great choice for couples. With the Labor Day discount code, a queen is now priced at $3,839.20 (was $4,799), and you’ll be able to enjoy an 100-night trial to make sure it’s the right choice for you. Benefits: 100-night trial | Free shipping | 25-year warranty

Which Naturepedic mattress should you choose?

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

With Naturepedic mattresses commanding such a broad range of prices, your choice might largely come down to what you can afford. Which, considering some of the higher-end models cost thousands more than those at the bottom end of the scale, is perfectly understandable.

Other than cost, there are a few things to consider when making a buying decision. One of these is how you want your mattress to feel: while most of the products in the Naturepedic lineup come in a variety of comfort levels, people who are looking for extra-firmness are limited to the EOS Classic or the EOS Trilux, and those who want an extra-plush feel are restricted to the EOS Pillow Top. It’s also worth noting that the Concerto Pillow Top is only available with a Plush feel.

If you’re really choosy about how you like your mattress – or your side of the mattress – to feel, then opt for one of the Naturepedic EOS models, which enable you to customize your bed by swapping the different layers in and out, as often as you like.

Finally, do you prefer a hybrid or a latex mattress? All but one of the products listed in this article are hybrid mattresses, the exception being the EOS Trilux.

Naturepedic mattress prices: How much do they cost?

The mattresses in Naturepedic’s lineup are at the higher end of the premium price scale. The cheapest mattress in the range – the Serenade in a twin size – currently costs $1,599.20 in the Labor Day sales (was $1,999), while the top-priced mattress – the EOS Organic Pillow Top mattress in a queen size – with 20% off comes in at a hefty $3,839.20 (was $4,799).

It's also worth noting that if you choose something from the company’s Halcyon Luxury Collection – available only in store – expect to add a few more thousand dollars to your bill. While high prices don’t automatically equate to high quality, the long list of awards that Naturepedic’s mattresses have won should give you at least some assurance.

NATUREPEDIC MATTRESS SALES FAQs

Do I need a Naturepedic mattress promo code or coupon?

To take advantage of the Naturepedic Labor Day sale, which slashes 20% off all mattresses on the company’s website, you’ll need to apply the code LABOR20 when you get to checkout. As soon as you do this, you’ll be shown the discounted price, along with the amount of money you’ll save.

Naturepedic also allows third-party promo codes to be applied. However, codes cannot be stacked, meaning that if you use one, you can’t add another on top – it’s one or the other.

Can I return a Naturepedic mattress?

Buying a mattress is a sizeable investment, so it’s important that you’re completely satisfied with your purchase. Happily, most mattress companies offer a generous returns policy – in some cases, we’ve seen trial periods lasting a whole year.

With a Naturepedic mattress, you’ll only get 100 nights to make your mind up, but that should still be plenty of time to decide whether or not you like it.

Though the trial period is shorter than what some companies offer, Naturepedic more than makes up for this by providing an incredible 25-year warranty. So, you can sleep easy knowing that the firm will repair or replace the product if any serious defects are found.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

Do Naturepedic have Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales?

Many people wait for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales to upgrade their bedroom, as the annual retail event always turns up some great deals. So, should you hold off buying a Naturepedic mattress until then?

Well, in both 2022 and 2023, the company offered exactly the same 20% off deal as today, so there’s a pretty good chance that the same discount will be back on the table again for the Naturepedic Black Friday sale 2024.

That said, in both those previous Black Friday sales, free pillows were thrown in as part of the deal, so maybe a similar bonus will be offered this time around. Is that enough to warrant waiting until the end of November? That’s for you to decide.