I'm a sleep writer — these are the 5 best queen mattresses you can buy for under $500 in the Black Friday sales

With Black Friday sales now live, it's an excellent time to pick up a brand-new queen mattress for less than $500. Among these super-low prices is one of our favorite budget beds — a queen-size Siena Memory Foam Mattress is now $339.15 at Amazon. That's $40 less than buying from Siena directly.

The Siena features in our best mattress guide as our top budget option, but its dense all-foam build yields a firm surface that won't appeal to everyone. That's why we've rounded up four other affordable queen-size mattresses you can bring home for less than $500, ranging from softer foam beds to bouncier hybrids.

We aren’t expecting these Black Friday mattress sales prices to hang around for long so now is the time to buy if you’re looking for an affordable queen-size bed. All of these mattresses come with a warranty and at least 90 nights to try them at home. Let’s take a look at the best five queen mattresses you can buy right now for under $500 during Black Friday...

5 Black Friday queen mattress deals for under $500

1. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was $399 now $339.15 at Amazon

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is one the best memory foam mattresses for those on a budget, and particularly a great choice for stomach sleepers thanks to its firm support. Our Siena memory foam mattress review praised its fantastic edge support and motion isolation. Right now there’s up to 60% off all Siena mattresses, which brings a queen down to $379 — but for the absolute lowest price, you'll have to go to Amazon, where it's $339.15 and the best we've seen for it. Just note that buying from Amazon will yield a slightly shorter return period of 100 nights. (Siena offers a 180-night trial.) A 10-year warranty applies.

2. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: now $219.98 at Amazon

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress will suit those looking for a foam mattress with a classic 'sink in' feel. Using memory foam infused with green tea in the top layer of three foam layers, this bed offers contouring comfort and effective pressure relief. Our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review found that it's best suited for side sleepers. Buy it from Amazon for less than $250 — especially since it's $379 direct from Zinus. It comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night return window.

3. Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: was $239 now $165.49 at Amazon

At only 8" tall, this cheap mattress may be too short for most adults, but it should work just fine for petite sleepers and older kids. In our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review, our testers felt this medium-firm mattress was best suited to lightweight stomach sleepers. This Black Friday, Amazon cuts 31% off the list price, bringing the cost of a queen to $165.49 (from $239). It includes a 100-day returns window, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

4. Allswell 10” Hybrid Mattress: was $317 now $284 at Walmart

The Allswell Hybrid comprises three layers: quilted comfort foam, gel-infused memory foam, and individually wrapped coils. In our Allswell Hybrid Mattress review, we found it ideal for back and stomach combination sleepers looking for comfort but who don’t want to feel as though they're sinking into the bed. It also does a good job of isolating motion, making it a great choice for couples. Even at full price, this mattress is great value for a hybrid, but Walmart has knocked $33 off for Black Friday, bringing a queen down to $284. This also includes free shipping, 90-day returns, and a 10-year limited warranty.

5. Kin by Tuft & Needle 10" Mattress: was $699 now $489.30 at Amazon

This is one of the best mattress-in-a-box bed deals we’ve seen this Black Friday. The Kin by Tuft & Needle 10" mattress might not have undergone our rigorous testing process yet, but this Amazon-exclusive, medium-firm mattress uses the brand's open-celled T&N Adaptive foam, designed for breathability and as a more supportive option than memory foam or latex, according to Tuft & Needle. Recommended by the brand for back and stomach sleepers, it's 30% off right now, reducing a queen to just $489.30 (was $699). That's tied as the lowest price we've seen. You'll also get a 100-night return window, a 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping.

Should you buy a queen size mattress in the Black Friday sales?

If you’re looking for a new queen mattress, there's no better time than the Black Friday sales to make your purchase. Black Friday is when we usually see some of the lowest prices of the year, so whether you're on a budget or just want an excellent deal, you can get a better bed, for less.

Our main advice to those looking for a bed this Black Friday is to remember to never pay full price, always check the returns policy, and keep an eye on Tom's Guide for the best sales prices around.