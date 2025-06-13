OpenAI just made 5 major moves — what it means for you and ChatGPT

OpenAI has had a whirlwind week, from unveiling a new top-tier model to forming a surprising partnership with Mattel.

Whether you're a power user of ChatGPT or just trying to keep up with the AI arms race, here are the 5 biggest OpenAI updates you need to know.

1. Meet o3-pro: OpenAI’s most advanced reasoning model yet

On June 10, OpenAI quietly rolled out o3-pro, a new version of its o3 series focused on high-performance reasoning.

Mostly for serious developers and power users, the upgraded model is now available to ChatGPT Pro and Team users, with Enterprise and Education accounts getting access next week.



It’s also live via the API — but with premium, token-based pricing.

So, what’s the big deal? Early feedback and benchmarks suggest o3-pro is significantly better at logic-heavy tasks, such as math, programming and long-context analysis.

Think of it this way, if GPT-4o was built for fast, real-time interaction, o3-pro appears tuned for deeper thinking.



While casual ChatGPT users may not have a use for this now, as these models continue to evolve, I have no doubt that this model will eventually become available to lower-tier users, such as ChatGPT Plus.

2. The open-weights model is delayed — but maybe for a good reason

OpenAI had promised to release its first open-weights model in June — essentially, a version of its technology that developers can inspect, use and even host themselves.

This would have marked a significant shift from OpenAI’s traditional closed model approach and offered an alternative to rivals like Meta’s LLaMA or Mistral.

However, this week, CEO Sam Altman confirmed that the open-weight launch is delayed until later this summer, tweeting that the team had discovered something “unexpected and quite amazing.”

What that means is anyone’s guess, but the delay signals a possible upgrade or strategic change to the planned release.

What are open weights, anyway?

Open-weight models are AI systems whose internal parameters are made public. That means developers can run, fine-tune or study them, offering more transparency and customization compared to closed models like GPT-4o.

OpenAI’s upcoming release could be a complete game-changer for users focused on using the chatbot primarily for research.

3. ChatGPT Projects just got a serious boost

OpenAI continues to push ChatGPT beyond simple chat. This week, the Projects feature received a major upgrade, with enhanced tools for research, planning and organization.

Users can now build long-term projects within ChatGPT using memory, voice input, and file uploads. A new mobile model selector also lets you switch between GPT-4o and other models on the fly.

It’s part of OpenAI’s broader vision to turn ChatGPT into your always-on productivity assistant.

4. Massive cloud deals and $40B funding ambitions

In an unexpected twist, OpenAI signed a cloud computing deal with Google, one of its biggest rivals in AI.

This move follows OpenAI’s existing partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon, suggesting a growing need for diverse infrastructure to power its future ambitions.

5. Barbie just got smarter — thanks to OpenAI

In a move no one saw coming, OpenAI is teaming up with Mattel to bring AI to iconic brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels.

The goal seems to be AI-powered toys that are smart, interactive and age-appropriate. The first products of this kind are expected before the end of the year.

Both companies have emphasized a focus on privacy, security, and safety, and the announcement hints at OpenAI’s growing interest in consumer-facing hardware and taking ChatGPT beyond the screen.

Bonus: A global outage & the rise of AI agents

ChatGPT experienced a widespread global outage on June 10, lasting several hours and affecting users across platforms.

The service has since recovered, but the incident highlighted how dependent users have become on OpenAI’s tools and the risks of relying on a single assistant.

If you are a ChatGPT user and haven't made the leap to other chatbots, now might be the time to try the best ChatGPT alternatives.

Bottom line

OpenAI is moving at breakneck speed as it fine-tunes its smartest models, enhancing productivity features, striking unexpected partnerships and preparing for a massive funding round.

Whether you’re a casual ChatGPT user or a developer tracking AI’s evolution, the message is clear that this is only the beginning of what's to come.