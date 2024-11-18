I'm a sleep writer — 3 reasons to buy a mattress online not in store on Black Friday

Your mattress should be the perfect setting for a good night's sleep, so when buying a new bed, you want to get it right. When it comes to the Black Friday sales, the first decision to make is where to shop: should you buy a mattress online or in a mattress store this Black Friday?

You can find a mattresses for every sleep style online — we know, we've tested a lot of them for our best mattress of 2024 guide. And when you shop online, you don't have to abandon your cozy home to traipse from mattress store to mattress store. In fact, you can shop now and settle into your new bed before Thanksgiving.

There's still over a week to go until the big day, but the online Black Friday mattress deals are already here. Read on to discover why you can find the right mattress for you online this Black Friday...

3 reasons to shop online for a mattress deal this Black Friday

1. There's ample choice (and advice)

Here at Tom's Guide we test the latest and best mattresses in a box — and there are a lot out there. Online, you can find a bed for every person and sleep style, from the best mattresses for side sleepers to the best mattresses for back pain. Sleep alone? Share a bed? Sleep hot? Always wake up shivering? There's a boxed mattress for you.

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

Even if you spend your Black Friday going from store to store, you'll never find the same vast mattress choice in person as you would online. So many options could be overwhelming, but that's where another benefit of online shopping comes in — you can read advice from qualified sleep experts and mattress testers (no pushy sales persons involved).

Our how to buy a mattress online guide is a great place to start your mattress journey, while our best memory foam mattress and best hybrid mattress guides highlight our favorite options from the most popular bed types.

2. You can compare the deals (and make a saving)

We've done the hard work so you don't have to this Black Friday, scouring the web to identify all the best mattress sales to shop right now (and the deals that aren't worth your time). Simply set your budget, compare prices, and find the mattress that's right for both your sleep style and your wallet.

Plus, you can often find deals online that aren't available in store — like our exclusive Saatva Black Friday sale link, or our TOMS27 Helix mattress Black Friday deals code. And you can keep track of all the best discounts as they come with our Black Friday mattress deals live blog.

Beyond the deals, shopping online is often the best way to save on a mattress. Without the cost of a brick and mortar store, online sleep retailers can save money — and that saving is passed on to you.

3. You get a mattress trial

Buying a mattress instore comes with one big advantage over online shopping — you get to try before you buy. To circumvent this, online sleep brands offer a mattress trial. This is a period of time to test, sleep on, and try out the mattress at home. If you don't like it, you can return it, often for free (but sometimes for a small fee).

(Image credit: Future)

Honestly? A long sleep trial is better than 10 minutes lying on a mattress in a crowded store (especially on Black Friday, when you might find yourself sharing a bed with a stranger). With several weeks to sleep on the bed you can adjust to the feel and understand if the mattress is going to work for you in the long term.

A standard trial is 100 days, but some offer much longer; there are trials that last up to a year. Our number one piece of advice when online mattress shopping is to choose a mattress with a sleep trial, so don't overlook this vital benefit.

My top 3 Black Friday mattress deals to shop today

Want one more advantage to shopping online this Black Friday? Most of the best deals are already here (and we expect the rest of them to appear very soon). Order today and you might be enjoying your new mattress by Thanksgiving — so you can shop the rest of the best Black Friday deals from the comfort of your own home.

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we praised everything from the edge support to the pressure relief of this hybrid innerspring mattress. The $400 off Saatva mattress sale matches the best price we've seen for the queen this year ($1,695 down from $2,095), and a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty rate among the best benefits. You'll also get free white glove delivery, as, unlike most online mattresses, the Saatva Classic is delivered flat not boxed.