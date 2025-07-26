Forget hour-long workouts — new study says this 5-minute routine improves your strength and mental health

Too busy to exercise? A new study suggests you don’t need long, sweaty sessions to see real results. The researchers found that just five minutes of daily bodyweight exercises, done at home with no equipment, significantly improved strength and mental wellbeing in sedentary adults over just four weeks.

You don’t even need a gym membership. Just clear a bit of floor space and put on something comfortable to move in, like a pair of gym leggings or workout shorts.

What the 5-minute workout involved

The study, published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, tracked 22 inactive but otherwise healthy adults aged 32 to 69. After a two-week control period, participants began a four-week program that involved just five minutes of daily movement.

Each day, they performed 10 repetitions of four simple bodyweight exercises: chair squats, wall push-ups, chair reclines, and heel drops. The focus was on slow, controlled movement, especially during the lowering phase of each exercise.

The researchers measured strength, endurance, flexibility, cardiovascular fitness, and mental well-being before and after the program.

What did the results say

Despite the short time commitment, the participants saw impressive improvements. Push-up performance increased by an average of 66 percent, and sit-up endurance improved by 51 percent.

Overall strength, measured using an isometric mid-thigh pull, increased by 13% on average. Flexibility also improved, with a 9% increase in sit-and-reach scores, and heart rate decreased during a 3-minute step test, suggesting better cardiovascular efficiency.

Mental health scores rose significantly too. Participants reported a 16% improvement in well-being and a 20% boost in subjective vitality.

There were no significant changes in body composition, blood pressure, or resting heart rate, which isn’t surprising given the short duration and low training load. But the results reinforce that meaningful improvements in strength, endurance, and mental health are possible without major changes in body weight or appearance.

How to try it yourself

You can do the full routine at home in under five minutes. Here's what it involves:

10 chair squats

10 wall push-ups

10 chair reclines (lowering your upper body slowly back against a sturdy chair)

10 heel drops (slowly lowering your heels off a step)

The key is to move slowly and with control, especially during the lowering phase of each exercise. If you’re just starting out on a fitness journey or returning to exercise, this is a gentle, approachable way to build strength and consistency.

If this sounds too easy for your current fitness level, why not share it with a friend or family member who might benefit. We’ve also included some more advanced strength, mobility, and core workouts below if you're looking to level up your routine.

