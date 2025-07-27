How running for 75 minutes a week could help you live longer — and feel younger

It’s no secret that regular exercise is good for your health, but new research has uncovered a fascinating link between running and biological aging.

In a study of over 4,400 U.S. adults, researchers found that those who jogged or ran for at least 75 minutes per week had significantly longer leukocyte telomeres. That might sound like something out of a science textbook, but it’s really just a fancy way of saying your cells look younger on the inside. Telomeres sit at the ends of your chromosomes and act like little caps that protect your DNA. The longer they are, the better off you tend to be when it comes to aging.

The magic number is 75 minutes a week

The study used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and grouped people into three categories based on how much they ran each week. Only those who hit 75 minutes or more saw significant benefits to their telomere length, even after researchers controlled for differences in age, lifestyle, and medical history.

In fact, the difference was big enough to suggest runners could be roughly 12 years biologically younger than those who don’t run regularly. People who ran less than that? Well, they pretty much looked the same as the non-runners.

While the results are compelling, it’s worth being cautious. The results come from a single snapshot in time and rely on people accurately reporting their exercise, which can sometimes be optimistic. Still, the message is clear and encouraging: making running a regular habit might just be one of the simplest ways to help your cells stay spry.

How to make it work for you

The best part is that 75 minutes per week breaks down to just over 10 minutes (and 43 seconds if we are being pernickety) a day. That’s a realistic goal for many people. If you’re just getting started, try alternating walking and running using a beginner-friendly approach like Jeffing. This run-walk method can help you build endurance while easing the impact on your joints. Our fitness editor Jane swapped running for 'Jeffing' for a week and found it surprisingly enjoyable.

And if running isn’t your thing, other vigorous activities like swimming, cycling, or cardio workouts could offer similar benefits. Whichever route you choose, the science is stacking up in favor of getting your heart rate up.

