I'm a hot sleeper — the cooling bed sheet set I'd buy is now 35% off in today's Prime Day bedding sales

Even as outdoor temperatures drop, those who sleep hot know that nighttime overheating remains an issue. But there's no need for tossing and turning, thanks to this incredible Amazon Prime Day deal. The REST® Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set is now up to 35% off at Amazon, depending on size. This means you can snag a queen sheet set for just $200.85 (down from $309).

If you're a particularly hot sleeper, investing in one of this year's best mattress for all sleepers that feature cooling properties can help. And it's worth checking the Amazon Prime Day mattress sales for the best deals. However, that alone might not be enough to regulate your body temperature. The REST® Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set effectively dissipates heat and wicks away moisture, providing a noticeably cooler sleeping surface.

Available in Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes, this sheet set is part of the Amazon Prime Day bedding sales. Discounts range from 30% to 35%, with the larger savings applied to Queen and King sets. Don't wait—this cool deal won't last long, so act fast for a better night's sleep!

REST® Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set

Was from: $299

Now from: $209

Saving: Up to $162 at Amazon Summary: This four-piece bed sheet set is a game-changer for hot sleepers. Featuring advanced cooling technology and moisture-wicking fabric, these sheets effectively regulate temperature and dissipate heat for lasting coolness. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It's also ideal for those with sensitive skin, thanks to Noble's Ionic+ extruded silver yarn technology—positively charged silver ions are permanently embedded in the Evercool+ fiber making the sheets self cleaning. The soft, smooth, and breathable material feels luxurious against your skin, ensuring you stay cool, cozy, and comfortable all night long. The fabric is also anti-snagging, anti-pilling plus hair and water stain resistant, meaning it'll stay fresher for longer. In today's Prime Day deals, a queen sheet set now costs just $200 (down from $309). Benefits: Free delivery | 30-day return period Price history: While discounts on REST® Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Sets are common, with deeper cuts during major sales events, this Amazon Prime Day offer of up to 35% off is one of the best we've seen all year and likely the best until Black Friday. But it won't last forever, so it's best to act fast.

Do cooling bed sheets work?

The short answer is yes. Cooling sheets are designed with moisture-wicking properties that draw sweat away from your body, helping to keep you dry and comfortable.

They are often made using breathable materials which will help to dissipate heat and keep the air flowing around your body whilst you sleep. If you are a super hot sleeper then you may find that investing in one of the best cooling mattresses makes more sense as they have increased cooling properties that will leave you feeling comfortable all night long.