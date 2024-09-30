How to return a DreamCloud mattress: Everything you need to know

Buying a mattress is one of the most important investments you can make to your sleep quality and overall health. So it’s important that you’re 100% happy with your purchase. When you buy a mattress with a sleep trial, you have the option to return it within the trial period if it isn’t quite right. Here, we’re looking specifically at how to return a DreamCloud mattress.



DreamCloud is the brand behind one of the highest-ranking mattresses within our best mattress guide, thanks to its incredible build quality at a highly competitive price tag. However, firmness and comfort is subjective, which means that a DreamCloud mattress might not necessarily be the right bed for you.

All of the mattresses within DreamCoud’s range come with a lengthy 365 night sleep trial. That means that you have up to a year to return your DreamCloud mattress, should you decide that it’s not quite meeting your sleep needs. Here, we’ll walk you through how to return your DreamCloud mattress.



How to return a DreamCloud mattress

As well as being the brand behind one of the best hybrid mattresses of the year, DreamCloud offers incredibly generous benefits, such as a lengthy 365 night sleep trial. If you decide within the trial period that your new DreamCloud mattress isn’t quite right for you, you can return it.



However, you can only return your DreamCloud mattress after sleeping on it for a minimum of 30 nights. This is described as the 'break-in' period, and is widely considered to be the minimum amount of time it takes for you to adjust to a new mattress. If you decide after 30 days that you would like to return your DreamCloud mattress, you can start the return process by contacting the DreamCloud customer service team, who will arrange collection. While some brands will charge you to return your mattress, this is a service that DreamCloud provides for free.

Your DreamCloud mattress needs to be clean and intact — but not in its original box

If you've ever taken a mattress in a box out of its original packaging, you will know that once that mattress comes out, there’s no putting it back. DreamCloud is the maker of some of the best mattresses in a box, but none need to be in their original packaging in order to be eligible for a refund.



However, DreamCloud stipulates that your mattress should be clean and intact and showing normal signs of wear and tear (this is at their discretion). Using your mattress on an incorrect bed base or frame, or incurring any damage through misuse, will void your warranty and you will not be eligible for a refund.

(Image credit: DreamCloud Sleep)

How to return a DreamCloud mattress: FAQS

I paid for White Glove Delivery — will that be refunded too?

DreamCloud doesn't offer free white glove delivery, which is the delivery and set up your mattress in your chosen room. However, this is an add-on service that you buy for $199. If you later return your DreamCloud mattress, you will not receive a refund for any white glove delivery services used and paid for.

What happens to my DreamCloud mattress after it is returned?

Some mattress brands sell returned and refurbished mattresses through third party retailers at a discounted price. However, DreamCloud instead asks customers to allow the brand to find local organisations to donate the mattress to. This is why your mattress needs to be in a clean and intact condition before your refund can be authorized.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Can I exchange my DreamCloud mattress for a different one?

DreamCloud is the mattress maker of three signature beds; the DreamCloud, the DreamCloud Premier and the DreamClous Premier Rest. All three beds come in hybrid or memory foam versions. If one DreamCloud mattress doesn't quite suit your sleep needs, the chances are that another within the range will. If you would prefer to exchange your DreamCloud mattress for another one, you need to return the original mattress and re-order a new one — DreamCloud's exchange process isn't carried out in one transaction.

Returning a DreamCloud mattress before it arrives

If you change your mind immediately after purchasing your DreamCloud mattress, you can cancel your order and your payment will be refunded. However, once your DreamCloud mattress has been shipped your order can no longer be cancelled. Instead, you return will have to be raised once you have recieved it. Delivery typically takes between two and five business days once shipped.

Returning an unopened DreamCloud mattress

Mattresses in a box are compressed and vacuum packed with specialist equipment. You are able to to return your unopened DreamCloud mattress, provided that you do so within 90 days — anything beyond that time frame is considered by the brand to be misuse of the product, and voids your lifetime warranty. This is because a mattress in a box that has been left compressed and unopened for too long may not ever expand fully to its original shape.