How to get better sleep for under $100 — 3 cheap products to help you fall asleep faster

Are you looking for ways to get better sleep in 2025? The good news is that you don't have to break the bank to get a more peaceful night's sleep. There are plenty of affordable items that'll help you drift off quickly for just a few dollars. The top of the list is the Alaska Bear Natural Sleep mask for $7 at Amazon, which helps block out residual light.

The most important aspect to your sleep setup is undoubtedly the mattress, so it's well worth checking out our guide to the best mattresses for all sleep needs. Happily, timing your purchase with one of the monthly mattress sales will mean you'll never have to pay full MSRP.

In addition to a decent mattress and a sleep mask, we also recommend a set of earplugs to block out ambient noise. Our top choice is a set of Loop Dream earplugs cost $49.99 at Loop, which is excellent value for money. Here's our top three products that could help improve your sleep this year without breaking the bank.

Top 3 cheap sleep accessories to shop today

1. Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask: $8.32 7.07 at Amazon

For just seven bucks, this silky-smooth sleep mask blocks out light to an impressive degree. Its Mulberry silk surface is comfortable and breathable and won't get too hot through the night. It comes with an adjustable strap that you can fit perfectly to your face — it's also got a deeper nose cutout than most sleep masks, designed to contour to the nose rather than press down on it. This mask is also recommended for dry eye sufferers.

2. Loop Dream earplugs: $49.95 at Loop

If you're a frequent concert-goer, you will have likely heard of Loop — the stylish and effective earplugs provide ear protection for the loudest gigs, and now, the brand is using its technology to help you get better sleep. These earplugs are designed specifically for sleep, with a silicone body and silicone-foam oval tip that'll fit snugly and comfortably in your ears. The earplugs offer 27 decibels of noise reduction, which will do an excellent job of blocking out snoring, loud roads and noisy neighbors.

3. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: $21 at Amazon

Scents can set the mood for sleep, helping preparing both mind and body for sleep as you lay your head down. This deep sleep spray can be applied to your pillow to provide a pleasant sleep-inducing aura of lavender, vetivert and camomile. The small bottles are perfect for travel too, so you can pack them in your bag when you go on vacation or business trips.

Do you need a new mattress too?

If you're consistently struggling to get a good night's sleep, it's worth considering if you might need a new mattress. Most mattresses need replacing after 10 years, or sooner if your mattress is showing signs that it needs replacing, such as sagging or visible lumps and bumps. If your sleep is being hampered by discomfort or subpar support, it might be time to invest in a new bed.