Amazon is selling 'game changing' $29 sleep mask for just $23 and it has 73,000+ 5-star ratings
Sleep well wherever you are this summer with this sleep mask — save 21% now
Looking for something to help you sleep on planes, through light mornings and during daytime naps this summer? Look no further than this memory foam mask. You can now save 21% on this MZOO sleep mask at Amazon, cutting the price from $28.99 to $22.99.
Of course, sleeping on one of the year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets is a sure-fire way to sleep well this summer. But if you need a helping hand to block out bright light, a top-rated sleep mask like the MZOO is the way to go.
If there's one thing you'll always find in my hand luggage it's a comfortable, blackout sleep mask to help me snooze through any flight. While the SOMO Fitness Sleep Mask is my current favorite luxury option, I've been shopping this month's Amazon sleep sales for more affordable options. Here's why the MZOO comes out on top...
MZOO sleep mask: was $28.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval", and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect". "Finally, a comfortable mask," another writes. With a generous 21% off in Amazon's limited time deal, you can save $6 on this sleep mask to see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. It'll be delivered for free and you're entitled to 30 day returns.
Looking for something smarter? Try this...
Aura Smart Sleep Mask: now $229 at Aura
With built-in ultra-thin speakers, the Aura Smart Sleep Mask gives your sleep routine a tech upgrade helping you drift off to calming sleep sounds in noisy environments. It is app-controlled and you can pick your lullaby from a library of natural soundscapes and sleep mediations. Unfortunately, there's no discount on this high-tech mask at the moment, but you do get extras such as a 30-night trial and a one-year warranty. Find out what our tester, Frances, thought of the mask here.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
