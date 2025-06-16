Amazon is selling 'game changing' $29 sleep mask for just $23 and it has 73,000+ 5-star ratings

Looking for something to help you sleep on planes, through light mornings and during daytime naps this summer? Look no further than this memory foam mask. You can now save 21% on this MZOO sleep mask at Amazon, cutting the price from $28.99 to $22.99.

Of course, sleeping on one of the year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets is a sure-fire way to sleep well this summer. But if you need a helping hand to block out bright light, a top-rated sleep mask like the MZOO is the way to go.

If there's one thing you'll always find in my hand luggage it's a comfortable, blackout sleep mask to help me snooze through any flight. While the SOMO Fitness Sleep Mask is my current favorite luxury option, I've been shopping this month's Amazon sleep sales for more affordable options. Here's why the MZOO comes out on top...

MZOO sleep mask: was $28.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval", and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect". "Finally, a comfortable mask," another writes. With a generous 21% off in Amazon's limited time deal, you can save $6 on this sleep mask to see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. It'll be delivered for free and you're entitled to 30 day returns.

Looking for something smarter? Try this...