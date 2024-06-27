How to clean a Tempur-Pedic mattress without ruining it — 7 steps to follow

Tempur-Pedic are renowned for providing high-end, luxurious mattresses. But life happens and sometimes accidents or spills will leave you wondering how to clean a Tempur-Pedic mattress without damaging it.

Tempur-Pedic is the luxury bed maker make some of the best mattresses on the market, thanks largely to their proprietary Tempur-Material, which is similar in texture to memory foam. This material conforms to your body shape, distributing pressure evenly and providing a cradling sensation for next-level comfort.

While Tempur-Material is blissfully pressure-relieving and supportive, it can be tricky to clean without damaging it. Like memory foam, Tempur-Material is sensitive to extreme heat and water. Is your Tempur-Pedic bed already damaged beyond repair? The 4th of July mattress sales are in full swing, making now an excellent time to buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress at a discounted price. But first, let's take a look at how you can clean your Tempur-Pedic mattress without ruining it.

What is a Tempur-Pedic mattress?

Tempur-Pedic is a brand renowned for its premium range of mattresses and pillows, crafted from its proprietary Tempur foam. This long lasting material was originally designed by NASA, which is now known at Tempur-Material. The Tempur-Material which is used in all Tempur-Pedic mattresses adapts to body weight, shape and temperature to provide exceptional comfort, relieve pressure points and reduce motion transfer.

The Tempur foam is slow to respond, allowing for slow sink as the foam warms up through the night. It’s a real love it or hate it feel, with those who love it praising the contouring weightless feel that the foam produces. Although slightly different to memory foam, we’ve still included the Tempur-Adapt in our best memory foam mattress round up.

While it allows for an incredibly comfortable night's sleep, this unique material is what makes Tempur-Pedic mattresses different to maintain. Tempur-Material is highly porous. That means if you get it too wet or hot, it can become damaged.

How to clean your Temour-Pedic mattress

What you’ll need:

To clean your Tempur-Pedic mattress you’ll need a couple of items that you probably already have at home anyway. It’s important not to use any harsh chemicals or cleaners when cleaning your Tempur-Pedic mattress as this can discolor or damage the mattress surface.

Soft bristle brush

Vacuum cleaning with upholstery attachment if possible

Microfibre cloth

Mild laundry detergent

White vinegar

Spray bottle

Baking soda

7 steps to cleaning your Tempur-Pedic mattress

Step 1. Prepare your space and remove the cover

To begin, you need to prepare your space. We recommend you get all your cleaning supplies together so you don’t have to dash around gathering them as you go. One of the first tasks you should do is remove the cover. All Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with a removable cover. This cover unzips from the bed and can be machine washed up to 60º. This means if there's been an accident or spill you should be able to get it off the bed before it's soaked through. Also, take all the bedding off your bed and pop them in the wash whilst you’re cleaning.

It’s important to allow yourself enough time to clean your Tempur-Pedic mattress as it needs to be fully dry before you put your bedding back on. Set aside at least four hours, although the actual cleaning process won’t take you that long we promise.

Step 2. Remove any liquids first

If you’re cleaning up as a result of a spill or accident then it’s really important to remove any liquid before you do anything else. Time is of the essence so try to get this done as soon as you notice before it has chance to soak in to the fibres mattress.

Take a clean microfibre cloth or paper towel and gently blot the spot to soak up any excess liquid. Keep blotting until your paper towel comes back dry. It’s really important not to rub this as it could risk moving the liquid around and staining.

Step 3. Make your cleaning mixture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up, make your cleaning solution. To do this fill a clean spray bottle with one part water, one part white vinegar and add a few drops of mild laundry detergent and shake to mix the ingredients together.

Don't worry about the smell from the white vinegar, it won't hang around too long and the white vinegar has disinfecting properties plus, ironically it can also help to get rid of any funky odors that are bedded in to your mattress.

Spray the area you want to clean and gently using your soft bristled brush work the mixture in. If you don't have a brush you can do this with a damp microfibre cloth. This process will help to remove any stains before they appear and also remove any set in stains that may be on your mattress.

Be mindful not to over saturate the area, if you do add too much liquid quickly grab some paper towels or microfibre cloths and mop it up. Leave to rest for 20 minutes then grab a damp cloth and just wipe away the solution.

Step 4. Stop stains and odors fast

If you’re worried about your mattress starting to smell or getting stained then sprinkle some baking soda on the surface of your mattress and again using your soft bristle brush just work it in to the area.

Leave the baking soda for a couple of hours to get to work. You may see some bubbling but this is just the baking soda working with the vinegar and there’s nothing to worry about. Again, you’ll notice that the baking power may start to clump when it interacts with the liquid solution, this is also totally normal and it’ll still be working.

Step 5. Vacuum the surface

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using the upholstery attachment on your vacuum work the surface of your mattress to remove any baking soda. Make sure you go across the entire surface so that you get any bits that have worked in to the edges and tufts.

If you’re still able to smell the vinegar you can add a few drops of essential oils to your baking soda which should lift it but once the area dries fully you shouldn't notice the smell of vinegar lingers around.

Step 6. Treat just odours with baking soda

If you’re not cleaning up any liquid spills or accidents and you want to freshen up your mattress then you don’t need to worry about using the cleaning solution.

Instead, vacuum your mattress throughly and then sprinkle a layer baking soda over the surface. Leave this to rest for at least four hours but the longer you can leave it the better. You could also add a couple of drops of essential oils to your baking soda to give it a fresher smell that will last.

Once your baking soda has sat for the required period if time, vacuum again and remove all traces of baking soda.

Step 7. Repeat if needed

Sometimes you won’t be able to clean your mattress on the first try so the good news is that you are able to repeat these steps as many times as it takes.

However, just remember not to get the mattress too wet and always leave it to fully dry. If you’re struggling with any lingering stains or smells then you can reduce the water and have a higher vinegar and detergent concentration for a more powerful clean.

How often should you clean your Tempur-Pedic mattress?

The best way to prevent your Tempur-Pedic mattress from becoming damaged is to place on of the year's best mattress protector. This will act as a barrier between you and your mattress so that any spills, accidents or just general cleaning can be done quickly and easily before it even reaches the surface of your mattress.

For regular maintenance, aim to deep clean your mattress at the beginning of every season. That will help reduce allergens like pollen and dust mites that settle on your mattress over time. However, if you have a spill or accident, you should clean your Tempur-Pedic mattress immediately to prevent it from becoming water damaged.