Here’s what happens to your back and sleep if you snooze on the couch for more than two nights in a row

For many of us, lying on the couch and watching tv is an ideal way to relax at the end of a long day. But this does make it all too easy to doze off on the sofa, rather than the comfort of your bed. But is sleeping on the couch every night a bad idea? And how does it affect your back and sleep?

As comfortable as they may seem, couches will not provide the support your body, and in particular your neck and back, needs for several hours of slumber compared to the best mattresses . This is because unlike the latter which are made using high-quality materials and sophisticated designs that offer the right support for long hours of horizontal relaxing, couches are designed only to support you when sitting.

To understand how sleeping on a couch impacts our sleep and physical wellbeing, we asked experts Dr Micheal Gerling, American Board Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at The Gerling Institute and Joshua Piper, sleep and insomnia expert at ResMed, for their insights. And it's not all bad news for sofa snoozers.

Is sleeping on the couch bad for your back?

Falling asleep on the couch every now and then isn't the end of the world, and in fact, there are actually a few benefits (more on that later.) However, multiple days sleeping on a poorly cushioned and barely supportive sleep surface such as a couch will exacerbate lower back symptoms significantly and can increase the risk of developing further issues.

“Our reaction to a sleeping environment varies from person to person based on their musculoskeletal conditions (underlying comorbidity), and how often they use the couch for sleep," explains Dr Gerling.

"Regardless of that, even if you have one solid cushion on the base, couches rarely contain technology that would allow even support and neutral alignment of the spine,” he adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The drawbacks of sleeping on the couch

So while factors like the size of your sofa, your sleeping position and the type of sofa you have will impact whether sleeping on it will cause back pain, there are some common drawbacks to consider.

Neck pain or back aches

Neck pain or back aches after a night’s rest is an indication of poor sleep posture. It is important to maintain your spinal alignment when you sleep and mattresses are specifically designed to do just that.

On the other hand, couches may fall short in this regard as they are not supportive enough. “In an ideal world, we would sit for short periods on a couch and then transition into a high-quality mattress suited to one’s body habitus, musculoskeletal comorbidities and preferences,” says Dr Gerling. If you already experience joint pain, you should be sleeping on the best mattress for back pain for proper support.

Limited space

Since it’s not made for the purpose of sleeping, there is little to no space to shift or move your position which may prove to be uncomfortable during the night. Without space to move, you may find yourself in awkward positions or experiencing pressure building up in your joints.

This will lead to nighttime awakenings, especially if you’re someone prone to toss and turn in your sleep. If you’re lying on an old couch, it's likely some areas are sagging or may even feel lumpy which can significantly impact your spinal alignment. The cushioning too may seem comfy at first but will not be conforming or pressure relieving as much as specialist beds, like the best memory foam mattresses.

Poor sleep quality

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the couch is in a bright or noisy area, sleep quality may suffer due to reduced REM sleep and frequent disruptions. Similarly, our associations play an important role in our ability to sleep, which is why sleep experts advise only using your bedroom for sleep.

Whereas Piper explains that "typically, a couch is a communal, ‘wakeful’, area. Your brain will learn this association and make achieving good sleep incredibly difficult," explains Piper. This is why creating a conducive sleep environment is one of the key factors under sleep hygiene. This means you're likely to have broken, poor quality sleep on a sofa.



Also, in some cases, sleeping in a curled-up position on the couch can restrict breathing, which can exacerbate symptoms of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions.

The benefits of sleeping on the couch

While it’s not generally recommended to sleep on a couch every night because of the above risks, there are some benefits to the occasional night on the sofa.

Can be a better environment for sleep

If your snoring partner is keeping you up or your pet is tossing and turning at the end of your bed, your living room might be a more peaceful environment, helping you fall asleep and stay asleep. Also, sometimes a change in environment can help if you're lying awake, staring at the ceiling.

At a time when trends like sleep divorce are gaining in popularity for their benefits which include improved sleep quality, your couch may turn out to be the last piece in the puzzle to solve your sleep problems.

Ease symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea

It's true that sleeping in a poor sleep posture on the couch can exacerbate sleep apnea symptoms. However, if you're able to elevate the head easily and comfortably on the sofa, you can prevent the soft tissues in your throat from collapsing, therefore reducing sleep apnea symptoms. If you regularly experience sleep apnea episodes, using the right pillow on your sofa can help.

Reduce congestion

We all know how difficult it is to sleep with a cold, but because it's easier to elevate the head on a couch and still be in a comfortable position you can reduce congestion when sleeping on a sofa.

"If someone is sick, or needs to sleep in a different position due to congestion or acid reflux, a couch might provide a temporary solution," says Piper. Some people may also find the soft and cozy feel of the couch, due to the upholstery, a comfort when they're feeling sick.

(Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels)

Is there a right way to sleep on a couch?

If sleeping on the couch is unavoidable, it is possible to improve the support you get by following these tips recommended by Piper: