Can the right pillow really help reduce sleep apnea symptoms? Yes, here's how

According to statistics by the American Association of Medicine , the disorder sleep apnea affects approximately 30 million US adults. While there are many clinical treatments available to effectively reduce symptoms of the condition, sleeping on the right pillow is one home remedy which can be effective in keeping sleep apnea under control.

Just like how lying on our best mattresses for all sleepers can maintain the body’s spinal alignment and sometimes even relieve sleep apnea symptoms, using the right pillow can do the same. By adjusting your sleeping position or raising the head, certain pillows make it less likely for your airways to narrow or collapse. This leads to a reduction in sleep apnea episodes, and therefore, leads to overall better health, wellbeing and sleep quality.

We've asked the sleep experts all about sleep apnea and how choosing the right pillow can help you reduce your symptoms. We also take a look at common alternative treatment options, which, depending on the severity of your sleep apnea, might be necessary alongside changing your bed set up.

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder in which sleepers repeatedly stop breathing in the night, temporarily cutting off the oxygen to your brain and body. There are two types of sleep apnea: central sleep apnea (CSA) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Irrespective of the type, the main symptoms include nighttime wakenings, loud snoring, waking up with a headache and daytime fatigue due to lack of proper sleep.

The causes can be genetic or anatomical in nature like enlarged tonsils or adenoids, a thick neck or a recessed jaw which can lead to airway obstruction, or it can be caused by lifestyle factors like smoking (inflammation and fluid retention increase the risk of airway collapse,) consumption of alcohol (which also relaxes the throat muscles) and obesity.

Can a pillow help relieve sleep apnea symptoms?

Pillows are not a one-stop solution to cure sleep apnea, however, they can help relieve the symptoms and promote a more restful sleep. “Mild OSA may respond well to lifestyle changes and non-invasive interventions. It could be as easy as changing your sleeping position to alleviate snoring. This helps because it reduces the likelihood of airway narrowing,” explains Dr Kaylor.

Side sleeping is deemed the best position for sleep apnea patients as this opens up the airways by preventing the tongue and soft tissues from collapsing into the throat. Using the right pillow will make it easier to adjust your sleeping position to reduce sleep apnea symptoms, allowing you to breathe normally. For example, if you sleep on your back, you can try using a side sleeper body pillow to increase your comfort as you transition to your side.

What pillow type is best for those with sleep apnea?

Finding the best pillow for your sleep needs can be difficult with so many different options available. In general, opting for a higher loft pillow will raise your head, making it less likely your airways will become blocked. However, there are specific types of pillows that can help reduce sleep apnea symptoms.

For back sleepers, using a wedge pillow will help prop up your upper body when you sleep, promoting better air flow and reducing the risk of the soft tissue in your throat collapsing. This means you can continue to sleep comfortably on your back without risking the health conditions associated with sleep apnea.

However, if you find this uncomfortable or ineffective, transitioning to side sleeping will be your best bet. As we mentioned above, this can be achieved by using C-shaped or orthopedic side sleeper pillows. These help keep you comfortable by aligning the spine and reducing the pressure on the knees and hips.

Like the best memory foam mattresses, “Memory foam pillows are another option, which contour to your head and neck, providing support that keeps everything aligned—especially helpful if you’re a side sleeper,” says Dr Raj Dasgupta , chief medical advisor for Sleepopolis.

Like, many of the best smart beds, Some AI pillows like the AI Motion Pillow have snoring detection integrated into the mattress, meaning it will change positions to raise the head once it detects the sound of snoring.

Alternatively, if you're working to a budget, Dr Leah Kaylor , licensed psychologist specialising in trauma and sleep, suggests “One low cost option is to sew a tennis ball onto the back of your pajama shirt to prevent rolling onto your back.”

What are the common treatments for sleep apnea?

While there is no cure for sleep apnea, there are several sleep apnea treatment options suggested by doctors based on how you’re affected. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) is often considered the gold-standard for treating sleep apnea.

This therapy involves wearing a mask connected to a machine that delivers a constant, steady stream of air at a fixed pressure. The pressurized air keeps the airway open and prevents it from collapsing during sleep. Another more tailored alternative is Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP). This provides varying pressure levels for inhalation and exhalation, improving comfort.

“Severe OSA requires aggressive intervention to manage significant health risks. Options that are available for severe OSA include CPAP, BiPAP, oral devices as well as a combination of lifestyle factors (e.g., weight loss, smoking cessation),” says Dr. Kaylor.

“Surgery is typically considered a last resort, when other treatments fail or are not tolerated,” she added.

Other ways you can mitigate sleep apnea

1. Maintaining a healthy weight

As we mentioned above, obesity is a common disease which can lead to sleep apnea. Studies underline how the fat deposits around the neck and throat of overweight individuals narrow the airways causing breathing disruptions while sleeping.

Doctors often recommend losing weight in addition to taking up other clinical treatments which can maximise overall efforts to reduce the symptoms of sleep apnea.

2. Using mouthguards

Many sleep apnea patients prefer to use mouthguards over CPAP machines due to ease of use. Mouthguards for sleep apnea work by holding the lower jaw and tongue further forward to prevent airways narrowing.

These can be worn like dental retainers and can be customized to suit each individual which means patients often find it easier to stick with this treatment. Mouthguards are often considered an effective form of treatment especially for mild to moderate sleep apnea conditions.

3. Lifestyle changes

"Untreated OSA is a very dangerous condition that comes with a host of medical consequences if not treated like increased risk of stroke, diabetes, neurological impairments - to name a few," says Dr Kaylor.

Avoiding alcohol, smoking cessation, treating any allergies and having a healthy active lifestyle overall is another way by which you can keep the symptoms of sleep apnea under check. These can get rid of inflammation or congestion in the upper airways, which will then reduce the risk of your throat collapsing while you sleep.