5 signs you need a bed topper not a new mattress in this year's Labor Day sales

If your bed isn't providing the comfort you need, then you're probably wondering if it's time to buy a new mattress in the Labor Day sales. However, a new mattress topper may be all you really need, so we've rounded up the five most common signs that you should actually buy a mattress topper this Labor Day.

Many of this year's best mattresses are designed to provide exceptional comfort and support for all sleepers, but a lot of beds will still need a boost. Some may need a cooling touch, while others will need more cushioning. That's where this year's best mattress toppers come in handy, so there's no need to spend extra money on a mattress when all you need is a good bed topper.

Here, we're looking at five common signs that you should buy a bed topper instead of a mattress. We've also rounded up the three best mattress topper deals to save you scouring the Labor Day mattress sales and Labor Day mattress topper sales.

What is a mattress topper?

A mattress topper is a thin (around 2" to 4" thick) layer of padding that's placed on top of your mattress to add support, comfort and/or temperature regulation. Cooling technology (such as heat-dissipating covers or perforated foam) is found in most of the best memory foam mattress toppers. While most mattress toppers are designed to add softness to a hard bed, some are designed to add firmness to a too-plush bed.

5 signs you should buy a bed topper instead of a mattress in Labor Day sales

1. Your mattress is less than eight years old

The average lifespan of a mattress is around eight years old, especially for mattresses with springs or coils (such as innerspring beds and the best hybrid mattresses), so it's unlikely you'll need to replace a mattress that's seven years old or younger. In fact, some of the best memory foam mattresses can last up to 10 years, while the best organic mattresses can even last up to 25 years thanks to their durable, natural materials.

If your mattress is under eight years old and is already sagging, this may be a manufacturing problem. Most mattress warranties last around 10 years after purchase and cover premature sagging, so you may want to contact the mattress's brand about the issue. You can find out more about sagging and warranties in our guide to how mattress warranties work.

2. You're on a tight budget

While there are plenty of the best cheap mattresses out there, you may want to save up for the best mattress in a box instead. Mattress toppers are much cheaper than mattresses, and so they can make great stopgaps when you need a new bed but don't quite have the budget to buy one yet.

For example, the average price of queen mattress in a box is under $1,000, while the average price of a queen mattress topper is around $319.

3. You're sleeping hot at night

If you feel too warm when you're in bed or are prone to night sweats, you may be considering buying the best cooling mattress. However, these mattresses can be expensive thanks to their state-of-the-art cooling tech. If your bed sleeps warm, but you don't have the budget for a new cooling bed, you may want to consider a new topper instead.

Luckily, there are plenty of cooling mattress toppers on the market to add some temperature control to mattresses, and they'll cost you a fraction of a cooling bed's price. For example, a queen-size cooling mattress is $1,407, while the average queen-size cooling topper is $375.

4. You're uncomfortable but supported

If you find your bed too hard or just plain uncomfortable, but it's still supportive and free of sagging, rips, or major damage, then a soft bed topper is all you need. A mattress that's too firm will make it a struggle to get to sleep, but will leave you free from the hallmarks of an unsupportive mattress, such as lower back pain.

A plush or medium-firm memory foam bed topper is the perfect way to soften an uncomfortably firm mattress that delivers no pressure relief. Go for a medium-firm to firm topper if you're a front or stomach sleepers, while side sleepers should look for a medium or plush topper to cushion their joints.

5. Your waking up with sore joints

Side sleepers will probably know the feeling of sleeping on a bed that's too hard - tingling arms, sore shoulders and hips, and a stiff neck. If this sounds familiar to your experience with your mattress, then your bed is far too firm.

To soften your bed and sooth aching or sore joints, buy a plush memory foam bed topper. A medium-soft topper will provide ample pressure relief, meaning it will relieve the three key pressure points when side sleeping (shoulders, hips, and knees) to leave you pain free.

3 mattress topper deals to shop this Labor Day

1. MOLECULE CopperWELL Topper: was from $179.99 now from $125.99 at Molecule

The Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper is the perfect cooling bed topper for hot sleepers who prefer to sleep on their side and need targeted support. Our testers for our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review awarded its temperature regulation 5 out of 5 stars. Right now, there's a 30% off Labor Day deal at Molecule when you use the code LD24. This discount takes a queen topper down to $175 (was $249), saving you $74.99.

2. Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper: was from $348.80 now from $261.60 $156 at Birch Living

If you're looking for an organic, non-toxic mattress topper, then the Birch Plush Organic is a great choice. Made from breathable, hypoallergenic Talaly latex, the premium fiberglass-free topper has now swapped its standard 20% off discount for a 25% off Labor Day deal, reducing a queen to $374.10 (was $498.80).