5 Black Friday mattress deals for stomach sleepers — starting from just $169

If you sleep on your stomach and are looking to invest in a new bed this Black Friday, then we have some excellent offers to share with you. Our top deal is for 27% off the Helix Dusk Luxe at Helix with our exclusive code TOMS27, which brings a queen-size to $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). It also includes a free bedding bundle with pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector.

However, if the Dusk Luxe doesn't suit your preferences or budget, we have four other mattresses to choose from on sale from just $339.15 for a queen-size. Like all of the best mattresses, each of our picks comes with a warranty and either an at-home trial or a sizeable returns window.

This year's Black Friday mattress sales have been serving some of the lowest prices we've seen all year, and fortunately, that includes deals on many of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. Here are the offers to check out if you're prone to sleeping on your front...

5 Black Friday mattress deals for stomach sleepers

1. Helix Dawn Luxe Mattress: from $1,373.33 $1,030 with code TOMS27 + freebies at Helix Sleep

Surprisingly, this premium hybrid has a medium feel (as opposed to a decidedly firm one). It features dynamic and cradling foams plus supportive steel coils, making it a must-have for any stomach sleeper who likes to have some give in their mattress. Our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review describes how it will ease any back pain and discomfort often associated with sleeping on your stomach. Using our exclusive code TOMS27 you can save 27% at Helix, reducing a queen Dawn Luxe down to just $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). And that’s not all — you also get a free bedding bundle with pillows, sheets, and mattress protector as a part of the Helix Black Friday deals.

2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $199 $169.15 at Amazon

If you’re looking for one of the best memory foam mattresses on a tight budget, then the Siena mattress is a great choice. This all-foam bed has a firm feel with minimal give, making it perfect for many stomach sleepers. In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, our tester found that it slept cooler than expected (likely due to said minimal give) so it's ideal for sleepers who get a little warm at night. For the absolute lowest price, shop at Amazon, where a queen-size Siena on sale for is $339.15. However, if you want to take advantage of the 180-night trial, buy directly from Siena for roughly $30 more. (Amazon offers 100-day returns.)

4. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: from $1,063 $349 at Nectar

The issue we had with the Nectar Original was its lack of support for stomach sleepers, but the new Nectar Classic is a great all-round mattress that'll suit many types of sleepers, including combi side/back/front sleepers. We've crowned it the best memory foam mattress for the improvements in its design while maintaining an everyday low price. See what our panel thought in our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review. We're used to seeing a sale at Nectar, and right now there’s 50% off the Nectar Classic, bringing the cost of a queen down to $649 (MSRP $1,563). It also comes with a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

5. Plank Firm Mattress: from $749 $524.30 at Plank

This mattress is perfect for stomach sleepers who like a firm surface. It has a dual-sided design so you can opt for firm or extra firm, as you like it. Both sides give the right amount of cushioning and lumbar support where needed, as we found out in our Plank Firm mattress hands-on review. Even when at full MSRP this mattress is a good deal but with the Black Friday sale in full swing you can get 30% off sitewide. That brings the cost of a queen Plank Mattress down to $932.40 (was $1,332). It includes a 120-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

What should you look for in a mattress as a stomach sleeper?

A mattress for stomach sleepers should have a medium-firm to firm feel, according to experts we've consulted. This tension will help to stop your midsection from sinking too deeply, which helps to maintain a proper spinal alignment. Look out for mattresses that have strong support layers and are made from high-density foam.

Also, height is important, opt for a mattress between 10-14 inches to ensure they’re thick enough to offer adequate support. Check our or guide to the best mattresses for stomach sleepers for options for all sleepers and budgets.