3 Saatva mattresses I'd buy in the Presidents' Day sale — and the deal I'd avoid

Luxury sleep brand Saatva has continuously impressed our experts with mattresses that blend sumptuous cushioning with next-level support. We've crowned the flagship Saatva Classic this year's best mattress for all sleep styles, so of course I have my eye on it in the Presidents' Day mattress sale.

You can save $400 on all mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva with our semi-exclusive Saatva Presidents' Day link. And while the Classic might be our top-rated bed, it's not the only mattress that's caught my eye in the Saatva sale.

But I track Saatva prices throughout the year, so I know that while this deal is impressive, there are some beds better left in your cart. Alongside the discounts I love, I'm also sharing the Saatva bed I wouldn't buy right now. Whichever Saatva mattress you choose, the benefits are exceptional: a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

3 Saatva mattresses to buy this Presidents' Day...

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,399 $999 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress we've tested and with $400 off, this is the lowest you can expect to pay for it. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we praised the pressure relief of the plush pillow top, while the enhanced lumbar support keeps the spine at a comfortable and pain-free angle all night long. Plus, with three firmness levels and two heights, it's a mattress for all sleep styles. We think this mattress is worth every cent and in the Saatva mattress sale, a queen is reduced to $1,699 (was $2,099.) We've never seen a better discount on this bed, so now is the time to buy.

2. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,349 $949 at Saatva

Saatva's most affordable adult mattress, the Memory Foam Hybrid has a medium-firm feel with a quilted cover for lumbar support. In our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review we found it comfortable for all sleep styles, but particularly suited to back sleepers. It's not as plush as the Classic (above) but the full-body support is exceptional. With $400 off this is the lowest price you'll pay for an adult Saatva mattress: a queen is now $1,599 (was $1,999.)

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,699 $1,299 at Saatva

Like many of the best organic mattresses, the Saatva Latex Hybrid pairs responsive latex foams with tall springs to create bouyant pressure relief. Reviews indicate this mattress takes some time to break-in, so make the most of the 365-night trial period to adjust to a quilted top that should provide support and comfort for back and side sleepers. Latex mattresses are often expensive, but in the Saatva sale a queen is just $2,099 (was $2,499.) And you can expect to enjoy this mattress for many years, as latex beds tend to have a longer mattress lifespan than other builds.

And one Saatva mattress I wouldn't buy today...