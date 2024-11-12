Who needs weights? This Pilates abs workout strengthens your back, core and arms in 10 minutes

This Pilates abs workout doesn’t just fire up your core — it also hits your arms and back muscles in just 10 minutes. If you’ve got one of the best yoga mats to roll out at home, this is perfect for lunchtime, bedtime or anytime.

The Pilates routine has been curated by Rita Mark, who says “Be sure to warm up for any workout as it’s very important for your joints. If you feel like the rest time isn’t enough for you then pause the video and rest.”

When falling down the YouTube rabbit hole, I feel inspired to mix up my routine by trying other instructors' workouts, and this is one of the best abs, arms and back workouts for beginners, in my humble opinion.

Watch Rita Mark’s Pilates abs, arms and back Pilates workout:

10 MIN TONED ARMS , ABS & BACK | Pilates workout | no repeats - YouTube Watch On

“Don’t forget to breathe,” says Mark. “Inhale when your muscles are relaxed and exhale when your muscles are tense.” Breathwork is one of the leading principles of Pilates and well worth learning as a Pilates beginner, as it lays the foundation for your whole practice, including alignment, posture and mechanics.

This Pilates ab workout targets your arms, back and glutes while testing your postural control with little rest, and Mark uses a series of slow, controlled and core-building exercises that maximize the time muscles work for.

It’s worth noting that Mark doesn’t speak or cue throughout, so you might need to keep a close eye on the video to keep your form on point. However, she does provide a timer to keep you on track, plus she visually cues the next exercise on screen so you have time to transition straight to the next move.

The exercises are all performed on one side, and then you’ll switch, which allows you to get familiar with the moves. The benefits of unilateral exercises are well known; research like this study published by Colorado State University shows exercising one side of the body independently from the other can strengthen underused muscles and reduce imbalances, promoting cross-education — when muscle stimulation occurs in the same muscles of the untrained limb.

If you’re seeking a sweaty intense workout, this won’t suit your needs. There are many things an hour of Pilates can do for your body, but mat Pilates isn’t known for high intensity. However, the strong mind, body and breath focus is brilliant for strengthening and soothing the nervous system, while using high reps and controlled motion to increase balance, stability and core strength.

For anyone who prefers strength training, supplementing your exercise routine with Pilates can translate to better posture and core engagement during functional lifts like squats and deadlifts.

You can develop a more flexible, mobile and robust body by adopting control over muscles through constant resistance. This short class relies on endurance, reps and core activation to reach a good old-fashioned burn in a short time. What it lacks in length it makes up for with efficiency.

The six Pilates principles are breath, concentration, control, precision, center and flow. Connecting with your breath will send oxygen to the muscles and help you stay controlled while you move, so try to avoid holding your breath when the muscles are under tension.

Expand your torso as you inhale and direct your breath toward your sides and spine as if pulling your ribcage apart. As you exhale, draw your ribs together again. Be as expansive as you can as these powerhouse muscles don’t just include your abs — they run between the pelvis and ribcage and even include the diaphragm.