Coleman camping gear is up to 50% off for Prime Day — here are my favorite deals from $31

I'll be honest — I'm not the biggest fan of camping. I love nature but something about sleeping outdoors just doesn't appeal to me. That being said, Coleman has been making a big splash this Prime Day. The brand's outdoor gear is currently being slashed in price, and it's even tempting me to stock up and plan a camping trip.

Whether you're looking to grab a new tent, find a cozier sleeping bag or upgrade your camp kitchen set up, Coleman has camping gear and essentials start at just $31 during Prime Day sales. With savings of up to 50%, we recommend happy campers and outdoor enthusiasts hop on these unbeatable Coleman deals ASAP. Plus, check out our live coverage of the best deals under $25.

Best Coleman Camping Deals

Coleman Utopia Breeze Lightweight Beach Chair: was $50 now $31 at Amazon This lightweight beach chair by Coleman folds up and comes with a bag for easy carrying. Plus, it features a seat back pocket and cup holder to hold your clothes, drinks and other beach gear. A relaxed back rest with full seat support makes this beach chair the one to buy — especially for just $31.

Coleman Now Backpack/Tote Bag Cooler: was $69 now $33 at Amazon This versatile bag functions as a backpack, tote and cooler, making it perfect for various outdoor activities. It will keep your food and drinks cold and can hold up to 24 cans in its leakproof compartments. Plus, it's now 50% off on Amazon.

Coleman Sun Ridge 40°F Sleeping Bag: was $53 now $37 at Amazon Perfect for fall weather, you'll stay warm and cozy in temperatures as low as 40°F with this sleeping bag. It features a Thermolock draft tube along the zipper that keeps body heat from escaping. Packing it up is simple thanks to its fasteners that will help keep it straight while you roll it up and the fact that you don't need to tie or knot it to keep it secure. It's also machine washable which is a huge plus.

Coleman Heavy-Duty Insulated Gallon Water Jug: was $64 now $42 at Amazon This portable and insulated water jug holds up to a gallon of liquid so you can ensure you'll have cold and clean drinking water with you whether you're working, camping or beaching. It comes with a sturdy carabiner so you can easily carry it with you on the go.

Coleman Big-N-Tall Quad Chair: was $69 now $43 at Amazon There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair — especially one that has an oversized seat and large feet to prevent tipping. This portable folding chair will hold your drinks and its water-resistant sleeve protects phones and other electronic devices from the elements.

Coleman Outdoor Compact Folding Table: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Whether you're play cards or enjoying a meal, this folding table is sure to come in handy while you're camping. It features a snap-together design that makes setting up and breaking down super easy. Plus, it's compact and comes with a carry bag for easy storing or carrying.

Coleman NorthStar 1500 Lumens Propane Lantern: was $69 now $49 at Amazon No one wants to be stuck in the woods in the dark. (Maybe some people, but definitely not me). Shed some light on your campground set up with this propane lantern that shines up to 1500 lumens. Light your lantern by hitting the push-button ignition — no need to pack matches. It can run up to 9 hours on low or 4 hours on high with one 16.4 oz. propane cylinder (sold separately).

Coleman Classic Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler: was $74 now $59 at Amazon This 65 qt cooler is sure to come in handy at the campground. It's insulated for multi-day ice retention and can hold up to 101 cans and keeps ice cold up to 4 days. It's also equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle, so you can simply bring it where it needs to go.

Coleman Heritage Sleeping Bag: was $106 now $72 at Amazon A good-quality sleeping bag never goes out of style and Coleman's Heritage option is one of the best bangs for your buck around. Insulated to keep you warm and comfortable in temperatures down to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s perfect for camping in any season. It also comes with a Wrap 'N' Roll storage system, which allows for effortless packing.

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent: was $89 now $74 at Amazon Despite its affordable price, Coleman assures that this three-person tent blocks wind and rain and is easy to set up. Plus, it has an e-port, so you don't have to go without home comforts like electricity inside your tent. Shoppers on Amazon also love it, as it boasts a strong 4.6-star rating based on over 17,000 reviews.

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler: was $109 now $82 at Amazon Whether you're heading to the campground or the tailgate, this 100 qt cooler is sure to come in handy. It's insulated for multi-day ice retention and can hold up to 80 cans and 50 pounds of ice. It's also equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle, so you can simply bring it where it needs to go.

Coleman Classic 3-Burner Propane Camping Stove: was $220 now $129 at Amazon Cook up your campfire favorites on this camping stove featuring three burners that evenly radiate heat for precise cooking and temperature control. You don't even need a match to ignite it — simply push the start button to get cooking. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind or you can fold them down to use as side tables.

Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Camping Tent: was $229 now $154 at Amazon At 33% off, this 6-person tent is a total steal. The tent is windproof, waterproof and insect-less, ensuring you get a safe and comfortable sleep. It has a screened in porch, which in my opinion is super bougie when it comes to camping. It also sets up in just 7 minutes (another plus in my book).

Coleman Camping Cot (Twin): was $229 now $164 at Amazon Camping doesn't always have to mean you won't get a good night's sleep! For instance, this camping cot is essentially a twin size bed. It's portable, comfortable and supportive. It quickly inflates with a 4D battery pump and even has an integrated side table with a cup holder for convenience.