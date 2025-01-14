The North Face takes up to 50% off winter apparel — 11 deals I’d shop now

The North Face is a brand renowned for making high-quality apparel and equipment for all types of outdoor activity — in every type of season! And when it comes to winter, you can bet they offer top-notch options to keep you warm whether you're skiing, hiking or just braving the cold.

Even better news? Select North Face styles are now on sale at both The North Face and REI. The retailers are knocking up to 50% off both men's and women's jackets, hoodies, fleeces, beanies and much more with deals starting at just $22.

To take advantage of these incredible winter deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face. And for even more ways to save, check out our North Face discount codes page.

Best North Face deals

The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter-Zip Top (Men’s): was $89 now $62 at REI.com A quarter-zip pullover is a versatile piece of clothing to have in your wardrobe. You can wear this pullover from The North Face over a base layer for extra warmth, by itself on cool days or underneath a larger jacket or coat on frigid days.

The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at The North Face The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.