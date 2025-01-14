The North Face takes up to 50% off winter apparel — 11 deals I’d shop now
Outdoor apparel deals for chilly season
The North Face is a brand renowned for making high-quality apparel and equipment for all types of outdoor activity — in every type of season! And when it comes to winter, you can bet they offer top-notch options to keep you warm whether you're skiing, hiking or just braving the cold.
Even better news? Select North Face styles are now on sale at both The North Face and REI. The retailers are knocking up to 50% off both men's and women's jackets, hoodies, fleeces, beanies and much more with deals starting at just $22.
To take advantage of these incredible winter deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face. And for even more ways to save, check out our North Face discount codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all The North Face deals
- shop all The North Face deals at REI
- The North Face City Plush Earband (Women's): was $35 now $22
- The North Face Salty Bae Lined Beanie (Women's): was $40 now $27
- The North Face Evolution Crew Sweatshirt (Men's): was $55 now $39
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter-Zip Top (Men’s): was $89 now $62
- The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Men's): was $150 now $75
- The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75
- The North Face DotKnit Thermal Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's): was $110 now $77
- The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's): was $110 now $77
- The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91
- The North Face Frost Fall Hooded Jacket: was $250 now $125
- The North Face Explore Farther Parka (Women's): was $300 now $150
Best North Face deals
This plush earband will complete your winter look whether you're hitting the slopes or just walking around town. It features a low-profile design and adds a distinctive twist-back detail for extra style.
This super-soft fluffy beanie is perfect for keeping warm in the great outdoors. The beanie has a soft knit-in lining and textured appearance and will elevate any winter style.
If you need a high-quality crew sweatshirt to add to your closet, check out this one from The North Face. It's still available in multiple colors, and its cotton-polyester blend just screams comfort.
A quarter-zip pullover is a versatile piece of clothing to have in your wardrobe. You can wear this pullover from The North Face over a base layer for extra warmth, by itself on cool days or underneath a larger jacket or coat on frigid days.
Named after a Peruvian peak, this jacket means business when the wind picks up. The durable nylon construction blocks gusty conditions while reflective details add safety for dawn or dusk adventures. Zipped pockets keep essentials secure, while the elastic hem prevents unwanted drafts.
The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.
Here's a workout hoodie that keeps you dry when things heat up. The DotKnit fabric helps sweat evaporate quickly, while the underarm design lets you move freely. When it's worn out, you can recycle it through North Face.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a popular choice that combines movement with protection. The stretchy WindWall fabric keeps wind and light rain out without restricting motion. It's good for anything from commuting to weekend hikes and won't overheat during active use.
Insulated with 600-fill down for warmth, this cozy jacket was designed for all types of cold-weather adventures. The men's version of the jacket is also down to $125, but you'll want to hurry — some sizes are already selling out
With a customizable silhouette and a cinchable drawcord at the waist, this parka is flattering on just about any body type. It features 600-fill down, rounded hems and zippered hand pockets that make it an easy choice for colder climates. Plus, you can't beat 50% off the original price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.