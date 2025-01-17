Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — 25 deals I'd buy now on OLED TVs, Switch/PS5 games and more

The weekend is here, and with it comes a ton of great Best Buy deals. Everything from OLED TVs to laptops are being slashed in price in this new 4-day sale, so don't hang around to score the items you want.

First off, the Samsung 77-inch S84D 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy. This is a huge $1,700 off and an incredible price for an OLED TV in this size. You can also get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and activation at Best Buy. Plus, don't forget you can register your interest to get the Nintendo Switch 2 once pre-orders start later this year.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite items in Best Buy's sale. Plus, check out this sale on North Face apparel and the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from $17.

Editor's Choice

Nintendo Switch 2 (Register your interest): at Best Buy Best Buy isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders yet, but the retailer is allowing you to register your interest in the console. This is completely free and means you'll be contacted when there is more information available. If you're already sold on the Switch 2, it's worth signing up as the console could sell out quickly.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $99 at Best Buy The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,599 at Best Buy This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: this sold for $599 on Black Friday, but it's still a good value now as it's one of the cheapest OLED TVs deals you can buy.

Laptops

HP Envy 16" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,099 now $649 at Best Buy This $450 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Headphones

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy At this price, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.

Marshall Motif II ANC: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Grands Theft Auto 5: was $39 now $19 at Best Buy This open-world game is set in Blaine County; Rockstar's take on a fictional California. Over the course of its campaign, you take on the role of three low level criminals who end up becoming unlikely allies during increasingly elaborate heists. Away from its single-player action, the GTA Online side mode has become wildly popular over the years.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $21 at Best Buy One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

HP Omen 27" Gaming Monitor: was $429 now $279 at Best Buy For a relatively affordable gaming monitor, look no further than the 27-inch HP Omen. It has an attractive QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution to make your games look as sharp as ever, a 240Hz refresh rate, and solid built-in speakers.

Appliances and smart home

Appliance sale: deals from $159 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $159. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.