Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — 25 deals I'd buy now on OLED TVs, Switch/PS5 games and more
I found the best deals in Best Buy's latest sale
The weekend is here, and with it comes a ton of great Best Buy deals. Everything from OLED TVs to laptops are being slashed in price in this new 4-day sale, so don't hang around to score the items you want.
First off, the Samsung 77-inch S84D 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy. This is a huge $1,700 off and an incredible price for an OLED TV in this size. You can also get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and activation at Best Buy. Plus, don't forget you can register your interest to get the Nintendo Switch 2 once pre-orders start later this year.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite items in Best Buy's sale. Plus, check out this sale on North Face apparel and the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from $17.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Best Buy sale
- iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in
- Jlab Go Air Sport Earbuds: was $29 now $19
- Switch games: deals from $19
- TV sale: deals from $64
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $259 now $99
- Appliance sale: deals from $159
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $399
- HP Envy 16" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,049 now $649
- Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: was $1,399 now $799
- Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,599
Editor's Choice
Best Buy isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders yet, but the retailer is allowing you to register your interest in the console. This is completely free and means you'll be contacted when there is more information available. If you're already sold on the Switch 2, it's worth signing up as the console could sell out quickly.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
The JLab Go Air Sport are ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in the sales is unreal. They're some the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.
The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.
Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.
This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 65-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: this sold for $599 on Black Friday, but it's still a good value now as it's one of the cheapest OLED TVs deals you can buy.
This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.
Laptops
This $450 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
The HP Spectre Fold is touted as a laptop, tablet and desktop computer all in one device. In our HP Spectre Fold review, we loved its gorgeous 17-inch OLED 2.5K display, 10-hour battery life, and versatile design. It's expensive, but if you're enticed by the concept of a 3-in-1, this deal makes it more affordable.
Headphones
The JLab Go Air Sport are ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in the sales is unreal. They're some the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.
At this price, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.
The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.
These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Gaming
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
This open-world game is set in Blaine County; Rockstar's take on a fictional California. Over the course of its campaign, you take on the role of three low level criminals who end up becoming unlikely allies during increasingly elaborate heists. Away from its single-player action, the GTA Online side mode has become wildly popular over the years.
One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is our favorite budget gaming headset, and one that doesn’t skimp on audio quality considering it’s so cheap. While it doesn’t sound as good as the very finest sets of gaming cans, this wired headset is extremely comfortable and supports Dolby DTS.
For a relatively affordable gaming monitor, look no further than the 27-inch HP Omen. It has an attractive QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution to make your games look as sharp as ever, a 240Hz refresh rate, and solid built-in speakers.
Appliances and smart home
Appliance sale: deals from $159 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $159. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. This makes it easier to see dirt and grime, and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard, motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and 10 accessories. With a battery time of 60 minutes, this will give you a decent clean.
This well-designed espresso machine consistently makes the perfect cup every time. There are four brew basket options and it's also excellent at frothing milk. In our Breville Barista Express review, we called it one of the best espresso makers around.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.