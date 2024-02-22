REI winter sale — 3 high-tech fleece jackets I’d buy right now starting at $29

Cotopaxi Teca Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie: was $140 now $69

If you're not familiar with Cotopaxi, allow me to drop some knowledge: The brand is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, and has been making colorful, retro-inspired gear for outdoor adventurers since 2014. One of the few outerwear companies with a brand aesthetic that truly stands out from the pack, the Teca Fleece exemplifies everything Cotopaxi is about: high-tech comfort and style.