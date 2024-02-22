REI winter sale — 3 high-tech fleece jackets I’d buy right now starting at $29

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

Upgrade to one of these fuzzy, fashionable fleeces

Three REI fleeces on a colorful background.
REI has tons of colorful fleeces on sale right now. (Image credit: REI)

The humble fleece jacket is perhaps one of humanity's comfiest creations, and if you happen to be in the market for a stylish new one, you're in luck: REI is having a huge sale on high-tech fleece jackets. 

For just $29, the REI Co-op Trailmade fleece is an absolute bargain — that's 50% off retail. You can also score an extremely stylish Cotopaxi Full-Zip Fleece for 50% off and more. 

REI winter fleece jacket sale

REI Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket: was $59 now $29

REI Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket: was $59 now $29
If "Pine Breeze Birch Brown," shown here, isn't your style, this deal is also available on a still-loud but less attention-grabbing "Dark Rust." More importantly, REI has truly mastered the art of the high-quality house-label jacket. And the Trailmade Fleece is a shining example of a good jacket at a great price, even before 50% off. 

View Deal
REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket: was $89 now $53

REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket: was $89 now $53
The Trailsmith Fleece, not to be confused with the Trailmade option above, uses a more high-tech Polartec Micro Series Fleece material that boasts excellent stretchiness, breathability and warmth. It's also quick to dry. Inspired by a "retro" REI jacket from 1992, this deal is available in quite a few colors but they're selling out quickly. 

View Deal
Image

Cotopaxi Teca Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie: was $140 now $69
If you're not familiar with Cotopaxi, allow me to drop some knowledge: The brand is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, and has been making colorful, retro-inspired gear for outdoor adventurers since 2014. One of the few outerwear companies with a brand aesthetic that truly stands out from the pack, the Teca Fleece exemplifies everything Cotopaxi is about: high-tech comfort and style. 

View Deal

Want more great deals on comfy, practical outerwear and clothing? High-tech Columbia insulated jackets are up to 60% off also at REI. You can also score some sweet deals on Arc'teryx gear via the same REI sale. And you obviously can't rock a new jacket without new pants: Levi Jeans start at just $13 via Amazon.

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 