Quick! My favorite Nike running sunglasses are 63% off in a rare early Prime Day deal

It might feel like running sunglasses keep getting bigger and brighter, and it can be hard to find a low-profile design that still gives you proper eye protection. One model that really stands out and features in our best running sunglasses guide is Nike’s Victory Elite sunglasses.

These Nike running sunnies usually cost $102, but thanks to an early Amazon Prime deal, they’re down to just $38 right now. Paying under $50 for a high-performance pair is rare in my experience testing running sunglasses, so I’d act fast if you want to snag a pair before stock runs out.

Nike Victory Elite Sunglasses: was $102 now $38 at Amazon The Victory Elite sunglasses aren’t just lightweight. They also have a sleek wraparound design that stays secure and minimizes distractions while you run. If you wear glasses, you can even clip in prescription lenses, which is a big bonus. For me, these are a timeless pair of running sunglasses that will stay in my kit long after trendier designs come and go.

Keeping things extra low-key with the Victory Elites, I tested and trained for a marathon wearing the Matte Black colorway. Right now in this Amazon deal it’s the Matte Fossil Rose version that’s on sale with a huge 63% discount — and I immediately want this colorway. The pinkish tones aren’t bright or flashy, so they’ll pair well with other colors and running outfits without standing out too much.

Prefer sunglasses that adjust to you? The Victory Elite sunglasses have an adjustable nose bridge and flexible temple arms, so you can customize the fit to your face shape. The arms are also wrapped in rubber sleeves to enhance grip and keep them secure, so you can run hands-free without constantly pushing them back up. They’re lightweight, stable, and stay put even on long sweaty runs.