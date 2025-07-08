Prime Day golf ball deals are live — score top brands starting at just $17

Your game (and wallet) will thank you

TaylorMade golf balls
(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Prime Day deals are coming from every corner of Amazon. Our Prime Day live blog breaks down all of the best sales available on Amazon, and there are savings to be had across all types of products — TVs are literally overflowing with deals.

Golf is no exception, and we've scoured through Amazon to find the best golf ball Prime Day deals that'll put more balls in your bag while leaving more cash in your pocket.

Whether you want affordable golf balls that you won't mind losing or high-end balls that'll help you shave strokes off your game, these deals are for you.

Best Prime Day golf balls deals

TaylorMade Distance+ golf balls
TaylorMade Distance+ golf balls: was $19 now $16 at Amazon

The TaylorMade Distance+ is an underrated golf ball. Sure, it doesn't have the ultra-soft feel and high spin rate of more expensive balls, but in my experience, these balls feel better than they should for the price. If you're a beginner golfer or just someone on a budget, this is an excellent price for a dozen balls from a well-respected brand.

Legato Golf Balls LTX3085 golf balls
Legato Golf Balls LTX3085 golf balls: was $39 now $19 at Amazon

I have to admit that I've never tried Legato golf balls. However, these promise to help golfers break 90, which sounds great. It's a three-piece golf ball that the company claims offers more distance regardless of swing speed. All that aside, at $19 for a dozen, they're worth a shot considering they usually sell for $39.

Mizuno RB Tour golf balls
Mizuno RB Tour golf balls: was $34 now $26 at Amazon

Mizuno makes some fantastic golf products. The company's clubs don't get as much attention as brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and others, but they should. Its golf balls are no exception, promising great feel from the ultra-soft urethane cover.

Vice Pro golf balls
Vice Pro golf balls: was $38 now $29 at Amazon

I love Vice golf balls. They're one of my favorite high-end balls, and they beat the price of balls like the Titleist ProV1 by a lot. With this sale, you can get a dozen balls for $29, which is among the most affordable high-end golf balls you can get in your golf bag.

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe golf balls
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe golf balls: was $42 now $34 at Amazon

This isn't the most substantial discount, but you also don't often see discounts on TaylorMade's high-end balls. These offer a three-layer design with a cast urethane cover, which means you'll likely lose them before the outer layer actually wears down. The stripe on the outside lets you get the benefits offered by both white and yellow balls, which is a nice bonus.

