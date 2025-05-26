Save $40 on the golf balls Ben Griffin used to win the Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge has wrapped up, and Ben Griffin took home the big win.

I actually got to play a hole with Ben Griffin at an event a couple of months ago, and now he's winning on the PGA Tour. Is there a connection there? Of course not, but I just wanted a chance to say I got to play with him, and this seemed as good a time as any.

Anyway, back to why you're here: you can get a 48-pack of the MaxFli Tour X golf balls for $119 at Golf Galaxy; the same balls Griffin used to win this weekend's PGA Tour event. They won't help you win on the PGA Tour because you're not Ben Griffin, but they're an incredible golf ball at $119 for four dozen ($30/ dozen). They usually sell for $39/dozen. (For more deals, check out our Memorial Day sales live blog).

I first wrote about the new MaxFli golf balls a few weeks ago while covering the company's return to golf clubs. After trying all three models, I found the Tour S worked best for my lower skill game, but one of the three Tour models will work for any player, including someone as skilled as Ben Griffin on the PGA Tour.

If you're sick of spending nearly $60 on a dozen golf balls, the MaxFli Tour X, Tour S or Tour are the perfect alternative. In my experience, performance and durability are right up there with more expensive balls, which is all you can ask for.

The biggest thing is making sure you choose the right ball for your game.

Tour X offers the highest flights and the most spin on long irons around the green.

The Tour S offers the lowest flight and least spin on long irons while offering grip on the greens.

The base Tour offers mid-height ball flight and mid-spin on long iron shots. Like the other two models, it's designed to provide lots of spin and stopping power on chips around the green.

Whatever ball you choose, you can't beat $30 a dozen for a tour-level golf ball (with a proven track record of tour wins recorded quickly).