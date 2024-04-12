On Cloud sneaker sale — save up to 40% off these super comfy running shoes

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

Treat yo' feet to some cloud-like sneaks

On Cloudmonster.
(Image credit: Future)

On Cloud makes some of the best running shoes around, especially if you're someone who appreciates style comfort and technology. Ordinarily quite pricey a pair, you can save up to 40% off several of my favorite models if you move quickly. 

The Cloud Vistas, for example, are marked down to just $89, for a savings of $60. All of these deals, by the way, are through On Cloud directly. 

On Cloud spring sale — sneaker deals

On Cloud Cloudvista (men's): was $149 now $79

On Cloud Cloudvista (men's): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.on.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Fcloudvista-64%2Fmens%2Fcreek-mint-shoes-64.98273&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - on.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $79
Are you more into pounding the pebbles than the pavement? If so, the trail-ready On Cloudvista may be your ticket to tagged peaks and sweeping views. This lightweight trail sneaker offers a solid amount of foot feel while providing ample cushioning. The tread is also super-grippy to help avoid slips and falls. 

View Deal
On Cloud Cloudvista Waterproof (men's): was $169 now $89

On Cloud Cloudvista Waterproof (men's): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.on.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Fcloudvista-waterproof-74%2Fmens%2Fmetal-denim-shoes-74.98277&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - on.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $89
For ten bucks more, why not upgrade to the waterproof version of the Cloudvista trail runners? After all, the best hikes often involve some exposure to dampness. Don't settle for soggy socks — upgrade to a pair of these H2O-proof shoes and get exploring, without breaking the bank.

View Deal
On Cloud Cloudmonster (men's): was $169 now $109

On Cloud Cloudmonster (men's): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.on.com%2Fen-us%2Fproducts%2Fcloudmonster-61%2Fmens%2Firon-hay-shoes-61.98244&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - on.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $109
The Cloudmonster is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-running-shoes#section-best-on-running-shoe" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - on.com"">best running shoes money can buy, which means, all the more reason to grab a pair when they're discounted by a cool 30%. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/on-cloudmonster" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - on.com"">review of the Cloudmonster, we noted that it's a great option for folks who appreciate a maximalist sneaker all about comfort for the long run. 

View Deal

Are you looking for more great deals on high-tech outdoor gear? You can save big right now on windbreakers from Arc'teryx, as well as rain jackets from The North Face. Plus, some of our favorite outdoor adventure-ready smartwatches are also marked down. 

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 