Huge REI spring sale — my favorite The North Face jackets are up to 50% off

T'is the season to save big on lightweight, high-tech jackets. Whether you're in need of a packable windbreaker, something ultra-lightweight for morning jogs or a watertight shell to survive those April showers, REI has you covered — jackets from The North Face are discounted by as much as 50%, including five of my favorite styles.

For spring hikes and outdoor adventures, The North Face Alta Vista Jacket is a go-to, and it's currently just $69, marked down from $140. You can also save 50% off The North Face High Runner Jacket for a discount of $90. Find these and other great deals below, all via REI.

REI spring sale — The North Face

The North Face Cyclone Wind Hoodie (men's): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?color=REEF+WATERS&tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F237265%2Fthe-north-face-novelty-cyclone-wind-hoodie-mens%3Fcolor%3DREEF%2520WATERS" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $85 now $63

This stylish, lightweight hoodie is highly wind-resistant. Constructed from The North Face's Windwall fabric — ripstop polyester treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) — it should also keep you dry in light precipitation and survive minor abrasions and scuffs.

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket (men's): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?color=MANDARIN&tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F200917%2Fthe-north-face-alta-vista-jacket-mens%3Fcolor%3DMANDARIN" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $69

For even better water protection, consider The North Face Alta Vista Jacket. It weighs only 11.6 ounces, packs down for easy carrying, and is seriously waterproof thanks to a laminated nylon outer that's also been treated with a healthy dose of DWR. To keep you cool while on the move, the Alta Vista also has built-in pit-zip vents.

The North Face Higher Run Jacket (women's): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?color=TNF+BLACK&tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F217293%2Fthe-north-face-higher-run-jacket-womens%3Fcolor%3DTNF%2520BLACK" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $180 now $89

Built with runners in mind, The North Face Higher Run Jacket offers similarly impressive waterproof tech as the Alta Vista but in an even lighter 5.2-ounce package. This makes it a great just-in-case rainshell to bring along on spring and summer outdoor excursions, with no desire to run necessary.

The North Face Camden Soft Shell Jacket (men's): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?color=ASPHALT+GREY+DARK+HEATHER&tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F237263%2Fthe-north-face-camden-soft-shell-jacket-mens%3Fcolor%3DASPHALT%2520GREY%2520DARK%2520HEATHER" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $104

The stretchy Camden Soft Shell also employs The North Face's Windwall fabric and should provide dependable water resistance thanks to a coating of DWR. Super comfy and simple in its design, this versatile staple is a great addition to any closet.

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Pullover (women's): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F222502%2Fthe-north-face-circaloft-quarter-zip-insulated-pullover-womens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $220 now $109

For cool mornings and chilly evenings, any version of The North Face Circaloft insulated jacket will serve you well. While I prefer the full-zip — and own two — $109 is a smoking hot deal for the pullover variety. Super-cozy and surprisingly warm, like all the pieces here, this one too is treated with DWR to keep you dry.

Looking for more awesome deals on the best stuff? Samsung 65-inch 4K TVs are currently buy one, get one. Amazon has a nice selection of Sketchers sneakers for up to 50% off. And the iPad Air is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.