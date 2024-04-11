Arc'teryx jackets are 30% off — 7 spring deals I recommend right now

By Dan Bracaglia
published

Choose from the best vests, rain shells and more

Arc'teryx spring jacket sale.
(Image credit: Arc'teryx)
The changing of seasons is always a fab time to scoop up some sweet savings on techy outerwear. And few brands are more synonymous with high-tech, gorpy weather protection than Arc'teryx, which happens to make some of my all-time favorite jackets, several of which are 30% off right now.  

For instance, the super-lightweight women's Arc'teryx Sima Pullover is just $98 at Arc'teryx Outlet, a savings of $42. Another favorite, the Arc'teryx Delta Hybrid Hoodie is marked down to $139 at REI

Arc'teryx spring jacket sale

This chic quarter-zip jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over five ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Highly breathable it also has moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry. 

If you're a fan of cozy fleece zip-ups, the Arc'teryx Kyanite is worth a gander. Perfect for chilly mornings and evenings, it's built from a flexible, moisture-wicking fabric, making it a great choice for jogging, hiking, biking or simply running errands. 

Weighing just a smidge over three ounces, you'd be hard pressed to track down a lighter-weight running vest than the Arc'teryx Norvan. Thermally insulated yet plenty breathable, it's the ultimate springtime workout sleeveless, complete with a zippered stash pocket that doubles as a stuff-sack for easy storage. 

Everyone can benefit from having a high-tech, lightweight synthetic jacket in their collection, and the Delta Hybrid Hoodie, at nine ounces, plays the part nicely. Wind and water-resistant, the jacket offers a wide range of movement, making it a versatile garment for tons of outdoor activities. It also looks darn sleek, particularly in black. 

The Atom Insulated Vest is more heavy-duty than the Norvan above but I still think it makes for a solid spring weather garment, especially for folks living in climates with cool evenings. It weighs a mere 7.1 ounces yet provides plenty of core insulation. For added versatility, it's also treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating.   

Dudes can also get in on the Atom Insulated Hoodie deal. The men's version is a little heavier than the women's, at 8.1 ounces, but boasts all the same tech and features, including three zippered pockets and performance fleece side panels for ventilation. 

Not quite ready to ease into the springtime vibes? No worries. If winter weather is still on your mind or in the forecast, the Arc'teryx Atom hooded jacket is for you. It boasts 60 grams of synthetic insulation for lightweight warmth and a moisture/wind-resistant exterior to keep you dry and comfy until warmer temps arrive.
Note: Also available at the <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15310535?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://outlet.arcteryx.com/ca/en/shop/mens/atom-lt-hoody" data-link-merchant="arcteryx.com"" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Arc'teryx Outlet for $192

For more great savings on top-notch weather protection, check out REI's The North Face jacket sale, also going on right now. You can additionally save big on a wide array of Sketchers via Amazon and tons of apparel from Dick's Sporting Goods.  

Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 