Spring smartwatch sale – save on Apple Watches, Fitbits, Garmins and more

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

Save up to 25% off our favorite wearables

Apple Watch Ultra
(Image credit: Future)

In the market for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker? You're in luck. I review wearables for a living and five of my favorite devices happen to be discounted right now, including my go-to lightweight tracker and my favorite Apple Watch for adventures. 

Dislike bulky trackers? The Fitbit Inspire 3 is just $84, marked down from $99. Looking for something with more "smarts"? The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is reduced to $231 and the Apple Watch Series 9 is knocked down to $329. Find details on these deals and more below. 

Spring smartwatch deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $84

Fitbit Inspire 3: <a href="https://adorama.evyy.net/c/221109/51926/1036?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Ffb424bklvus.html" data-link-merchant="adorama.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $84
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is my favorite low-profile fitness tracker because it weighs just 0.6 ounces and is quite comfy to wear for multiple days. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fitbit-inspire-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="adorama.com"">Inspire 3 review, we also called it "the best tracker for most people," thanks to a bright screen, great battery life and reliable tracking data.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): was $299 now $231

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSamsung-Galaxy-Watch6-Smart-Watch-40mm-Small-Bluetooth-Graphite%2F1447199203" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $231
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is hands down t<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html#section-the-best-android-smartwatch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">he best smartwatch for Android users in 2024, thanks to a bright and crisp display, thoughtful design, solid fitness tracking and wellness tools, and no shortage of useful smart features. 

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 9 (40mm): was $399 now $329

Apple Watch Series 9 (40mm): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-9-GPS-41mm-Pink-Aluminum-Case-with-Light-Pink-Sport-Band-S-M-Fitness-Tracker-Blood-Oxygen-ECG-Apps-Always-On-Retina-Display%2F5032983452" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $329
This deal is on the smaller of the two Apple Watch Series 9 devices. If pink isn't your jam, you can also score one for $329 in red, silver or black. Not only is the Apple Watch Series 9 the brand's most current model, but it's also <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">the best smartwatch for most people in 2024. 

View Deal
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar:&nbsp;was $399 now $335

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09NMKQCKS%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $335
Garmin's rugged solar watch is "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts," we note in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-instinct-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">our Instinct 2 review. While the standard edition has 28 days of battery — impressive on its own — the Solar one can last forever with enough sun time. It also boasts plenty of onboard fitness-tracking tools and health-monitoring tech.

View Deal
Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $649 @ Target

Apple Watch Ultra: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-watch-ultra-gps-cellular-49mm-titanium-case-with-green-alpine-loop-medium%2F-%2FA-85973579" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $649 @ Target
This may not be the latest version of Apple's flagship smartwatch but the OG Apple Watch Ultra, launched in 2022,   is still a great buy at $649 (and <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/the-original-apple-watch-ultra-is-heavily-discounted-ahead-of-black-friday-should-you-get-it-over-the-ultra-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">nearly as good as the 2). I'm a fan because it's jam-packed with features for <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/im-an-avid-hiker-and-these-are-my-5-favorite-apple-watch-features-of-2023" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">adventure-minded folks, including dual-frequency GPS, 100 meters of water resistance, a built-in siren, fall detection, breadcrumb mode and more. 

View Deal

These aren't the only tasty deals we've spotted. Everything from our favorite coffee maker to Apple Air Pods 3 to high-tech windbreakers is on sale this spring. Speaking of which, with the weather warming up, now is also a great time to save on a wide array of outdoor furniture, accessories and goods for BBQing. Yum.  

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 155 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
2
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &...
Walmart
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
3
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
4
Fitbit Charge 6 - Coral |...
Verizon Wireless
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 9
5
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)...
Best Buy
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
6
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
(Silver)
7
Fitbit Charge 6 - Porcelain /...
Target
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
8
Fitbit Charge 6 GPS...
Adorama
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
9
Forerunner® 265 Black Bezel...
Garmin
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
10
Garmin Forerunner 265 Watch
Backcountry.com
View Deal
Load more deals
Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 

See more Smartwatches Deals