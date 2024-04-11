Spring smartwatch sale – save on Apple Watches, Fitbits, Garmins and more

In the market for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker? You're in luck. I review wearables for a living and five of my favorite devices happen to be discounted right now, including my go-to lightweight tracker and my favorite Apple Watch for adventures.

Dislike bulky trackers? The Fitbit Inspire 3 is just $84, marked down from $99. Looking for something with more "smarts"? The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is reduced to $231 and the Apple Watch Series 9 is knocked down to $329. Find details on these deals and more below.

Spring smartwatch deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: <a href="https://adorama.evyy.net/c/221109/51926/1036?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Ffb424bklvus.html" data-link-merchant="adorama.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $84

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is my favorite low-profile fitness tracker because it weighs just 0.6 ounces and is quite comfy to wear for multiple days. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fitbit-inspire-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="adorama.com"">Inspire 3 review, we also called it "the best tracker for most people," thanks to a bright screen, great battery life and reliable tracking data.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSamsung-Galaxy-Watch6-Smart-Watch-40mm-Small-Bluetooth-Graphite%2F1447199203" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $231

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is hands down t<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html#section-the-best-android-smartwatch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">he best smartwatch for Android users in 2024, thanks to a bright and crisp display, thoughtful design, solid fitness tracking and wellness tools, and no shortage of useful smart features.

Apple Watch Series 9 (40mm): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-9-GPS-41mm-Pink-Aluminum-Case-with-Light-Pink-Sport-Band-S-M-Fitness-Tracker-Blood-Oxygen-ECG-Apps-Always-On-Retina-Display%2F5032983452" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $329

This deal is on the smaller of the two Apple Watch Series 9 devices. If pink isn't your jam, you can also score one for $329 in red, silver or black. Not only is the Apple Watch Series 9 the brand's most current model, but it's also <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">the best smartwatch for most people in 2024.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09NMKQCKS%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $335

Garmin's rugged solar watch is "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts," we note in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-instinct-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">our Instinct 2 review. While the standard edition has 28 days of battery — impressive on its own — the Solar one can last forever with enough sun time. It also boasts plenty of onboard fitness-tracking tools and health-monitoring tech.

Apple Watch Ultra: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-watch-ultra-gps-cellular-49mm-titanium-case-with-green-alpine-loop-medium%2F-%2FA-85973579" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $649 @ Target

This may not be the latest version of Apple's flagship smartwatch but the OG Apple Watch Ultra, launched in 2022, is still a great buy at $649 (and <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/the-original-apple-watch-ultra-is-heavily-discounted-ahead-of-black-friday-should-you-get-it-over-the-ultra-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">nearly as good as the 2). I'm a fan because it's jam-packed with features for <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/im-an-avid-hiker-and-these-are-my-5-favorite-apple-watch-features-of-2023" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">adventure-minded folks, including dual-frequency GPS, 100 meters of water resistance, a built-in siren, fall detection, breadcrumb mode and more.

These aren't the only tasty deals we've spotted. Everything from our favorite coffee maker to Apple Air Pods 3 to high-tech windbreakers is on sale this spring. Speaking of which, with the weather warming up, now is also a great time to save on a wide array of outdoor furniture, accessories and goods for BBQing. Yum.