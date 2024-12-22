I ditched sit-ups and crunches for this 30-minute Pilates routine to build a stronger core — here’s what happened to my abs
Tone your core with 30 minutes of Pilates
I've done my fair share of ab workouts, from viral routines like the Chloe Ting and Daisy Keech 'get shredded' style sessions to ab challenges like doing kettlebell side bends every day for a week. But in the end, I always come back to low-impact options, like this 30-minute Pilates routine.
I found this workout on the Move With Nicole YouTube channel, where certified Pilates and yoga teacher Nicole McPherson teaches home-friendly classes. This particular routine is designed to target the core muscles, while also engaging the full body through a variety of exercises.
McPherson suggests incorporating a small pair of dumbbells, recommending 2–4lbs. We generally suggest picking up a set of the best adjustable dumbbells, as you can change the load on these flexible weights pretty quickly between moves.
But if you don’t have any, working with just your body weight is still an excellent option.
Watch Move With Nicole's 30-minute Pilates routine
It's best to roll out one of the best yoga mats underneath your feet for a Pilates session to make things more comfortable and to protect your joints and back from the hard ground.
Once your on your mat and ready to move, you then just need to focus on McPherson's gentle instructions as she guides you through the routine. She describes how to get your body into each position throughout the video and provides tips for how to get the most out of each move.
I find her tips and suggestions on how to make a move more challenging (only if you want to) really helpful for ensuring my core is engaged. Despite the low-impact nature of the exercise, I always feel like I’ve had a proper workout after a Pilates session.
If you’re not a fan of typical ab workout videos that rely on timers and loud alarms to signal the end of each move, and prefer all the different types of yoga, you’ll enjoy flowing through this routine which just relies on the encouraging verbal cues coming from McPherson.
It always surprises me how much of a challenge Pilates can be on the core muscles. To look at, it doesn’t seem like much energy or effort is being exerted. However, once you’re in the middle of a session, the controlled movements and focus on form quickly reveal just how intense and effective it can be.
For reference, my core muscles currently ache when I laugh or adjust my sitting position and it's been three days since I tried this routine.
