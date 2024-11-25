What are the different types of yoga? All the different styles, explained by an expert yoga teacher

If you want to increase flexibility, lower stress and improve your posture, you might like to consider yoga. Born out of ancient Indian philosophy, today there are many types of yoga practices to choose from.

But where to begin? We spoke with Ashley Galvin, a yoga instructor for the yoga app Alo Moves, to get the lowdown on each of the main nine styles of yoga to find out which one would suit you best.

If you’re new to the practice and feeling intimidated, don’t be! You don’t need to worry about having all the right gear or the best yoga mats just yet. Simply try out one of the videos we linked below in the comfort of your own home and see how it feels.

Ashley Galvin Social Links Navigation Yoga instructor at Alo Moves Ashley Galvin is a yoga instructor and trainer at Alo Moves based in Southern California. She took her first yoga class in 2009 and began teaching two years later. She regularly hosts workshops and retreats focused on her strong, dynamic flow practice.

1. Vinyasa

Everyday 15-Minute Vinyasa Yoga Flow - YouTube Watch On

Vinyasa, Sanskrit for ‘to place in a special way’, refers to how you move between poses and incorporate the breath while doing so.

“Vinyasa yoga connects the Asana (posture) with your breath, creating a continuous flow,” says Ashley. This explains why you might sometimes see this style of yoga referred to as 'flow yoga'.

If you’re looking for a pacey, all-rounder class, this could be the one. “Vinyasa yoga improves cardiovascular fitness, strength and flexibility as well balance and stability,” explains Ashley.

It’s also the ideal tonic for stress. “This type of yoga exercises the body and mind by helping you focus on the present moment,” says Ashley.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Hatha

Hatha Yoga for Beginners | 20 Min Gentle Beginners Yoga Class | ChriskaYoga - YouTube Watch On

If you’re feeling a little off kilter, consider a Hatha class. “Hatha yoga is about balancing the body and mind. ‘Ha’ represents the sun and ‘tha’ represents the moon. The practice of Hatha yoga aims to balance these two energies,” explains Galvin.

While Hatha yoga is considered an umbrella term for any yoga style that utilizes asana, pranayama, and meditation, typically Hatha classes aren’t as fast-flowing.

“Hatha yoga is a slower-paced practice than other types of yoga, with poses held for longer periods of time. This makes it a good choice for beginners or those seeking a gentler activity,” adds Galvin.

3. Iyengar

Iyengar Yoga Morning practice-Intermediate level - YouTube Watch On

"Iyengar yoga focuses on precise body alignment in each asana,” says Galvin. “Postures are held for longer periods of time to allow muscles to relax and lengthen.”

Named after its founder, B.K.S. Iyengar, this alignment-based practice makes good use of props including straps, blocks, bolsters, chairs and walls allowing beginners to get a feel for correct alignment without pushing themselves too far.

“Beginners find Iyengar yoga classes a safe place to start regardless of their fitness level. Students are encouraged to observe and explore the poses and are not expected to know how to do them correctly,” adds Galvin.

As well as beginners, people who like detailed instructions or want to deepen their understanding will enjoy Iyengar practices.

4. Kundalini

20 Min Kundalini Yoga for the Entire Body | KUNDALINI YOGA FOR HEALTH - YouTube Watch On

Believed to awaken your kundalini energy, located at the base of the spine, Kundalini classes can be a fun, enlivening way to try the practice.

“Kundalini yoga involves a series of quick and easy postures and breathing exercises. Kundalini yoga is considered more spiritual than other types of yoga such as Iyengar Yoga, and Power Yoga,” explains Galvin.

“The goal of Kundalini yoga is to increase awareness and consciousness and to promote physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.” Because of this, it is a great option for those searching for spiritual enrichment.

5. Ashtanga

Ashtanga Yoga Body Workout (30 minute Flow) For Inner Peace - YouTube Watch On

If you believe that practice makes perfect, you’ll love Ashtanga. “Ashtanga is repetitive in nature, meaning you do the same series of postures day after day. You gradually move up in level only when you can perform every pose from the sequence,” says Ashley.

Because of the focus on repetition, “Ashtanga yoga greatly improves flexibility and strength as well as coordination and body awareness,” she adds. This practice does require a baseline level of strength and endurance though, along with the commitment to learning the flow, so is best suited to those serious about mastering it.

6. Bikram / Hot Yoga

30 Minute Hot 26 Yoga Class - Hot Yoga Asheville - 12 Days of Sweat Mas - YouTube Watch On

Named after its founder, Bikram Choudhury, “Bikram yoga is a series of 26 poses that are performed in the same order in every class led by a teacher using the same script for each class,” explains Galvin.

In the wake of Choudhury facing several sexual assault and harassment lawsuits, many yoga studios now call these ‘hot yoga’ classes instead. These sessions are “performed in a room heated to 105 degrees Fahrenheit and benefits include detoxification, sweat, weight-loss and cardiovascular health,” says Galvin.

The heat allows students to get deeper into poses, however it’s not for everyone. “Bikram yoga is not suited for anyone who is pregnant and those with heart conditions and breathing problems such as asthma,” advises Ashley.

7. Yin

Yin Yoga Class | Total Body Yoga For Stress, Tension, & Muscle Stiffness - YouTube Watch On

If letting gravity do some of the work sounds good to you, you might feel right at home in a Yin yoga class. “Yin yoga is a passive, slow-paced practice that's taught in a calm and gentle way. Poses are held anywhere from 2 - 10 minutes.”

“Yin yoga can help you feel calmer, grounded, and reduces stress and anxiety,” notes Galvin. But holding a stretch for a good length of time has physical benefits too. “Yin yoga gently stresses connective tissues, which can help improve flexibility and release tension,” she adds.

“Yin yoga is suitable for most people, but especially anyone with pre-existing joint conditions. Those who are pregnant should consult with a doctor first.” It can also be a fantastic complementary practice for those that prefer faster paced Vinyasa classes.

8. Restorative

Restorative Yoga For Stress Relief | 30 Minute Practice - YouTube Watch On

If you need to give your nervous system a reset, consider a restorative yoga class. “Restorative yoga focuses on mindfulness, staying present, and letting your body remain still. You're encouraged to focus on your breath and cultivate a connection between your brain, breath, and body,” says Galvin.

Often teachers will select easier postures and encourage the use of props like blankets and eye pillows to allow you to properly unwind and destress. “Restorative yoga is for all levels and can support injury recovery and enhance mental clarity,” explains Galvin.

9. Prenatal

Prenatal Yoga | 22-Minute Home Yoga Practice - YouTube Watch On

Yoga offers a whole host of physical and mental benefits to pregnant mothers, however not all classes will be suitable. This is because, during pregnancy, the hormone relaxin is produced which loosens ligaments and joints.

This additional flexibility is useful in childbirth, but it can make women less stable and more prone to injury and overstretching. Enter, prenatal yoga. Prenatal is a type of yoga specifically designed for pregnant women, with modifications to poses and breathing to make it a safe practice for mother and baby.

“Prenatal yoga can help prepare for childbirth by focusing on safe poses and techniques. Prenatal is designed specifically for pregnant women but is also great for postpartum,” says Galvin.

Whatever style you try, yoga is an ancient practice packed full of benefits for modern life. From destressing in a yin class, sweating your body at hot yoga or building strength and flexibility in a fast-paced vinyasa class, there’s a style of yoga for everyone.