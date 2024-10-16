Huge Skechers sale at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get on sneakers and apparel from $16

If you want comfortable, supportive shoes, look no further than this Skechers sale at Amazon. Some of the best sneakers, sandals and more have been slashed in price in this sale, so it's a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe for the fall.

Skechers deals — Sneakers/shoes

Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $20 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.

Skechers Go Recover Refresh Sandal (Men's): was $55 now from $22 @ Amazon

Give your feet some well deserved R&R with these Skechers Go Recover Refresh Sandals. Their contoured footbed provides arch fit support, and they can even be washed in the washing machine.

Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $25 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $25 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $25 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

Skechers Ice Angel Slipper (Women's): was $45 now from $34 @ Amazon

Even if the weather is chilly, your feet don't have to be. These Skechers slippers have a comfortable memory foam footbed and a soft, fuzzy lining. The outer is made of a stretchy knitted fabric. All in all, these slippers couldn't be any more cozy.

Skechers Go Walk 5 Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $35 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.

Skechers Bobs B Flex-Cool Edge Sneaker (Men's): was $55 now from $37 @ Amazon

A comfortable, dependable pair of sneakers, the Bobs B Flex Cool Edge are now on sale from $37 thanks to this discount. These are machine-washable, made of vegan materials and feature a super comfortable Skechers Memory Foam sole. Not to mention, their simple design means they go with everything.

Skechers Go Walk 5-Legendary Clog (Men's): was $54 now from $37 @ Amazon

Forget Crocs! These Skechers clogs are still lightweight and water-friendly shoes, but provide the ULTRA GO cushioning and responsive underfoot feel that Skechers is known for. Whether you're running to the store or at the beach, these clogs will be your best friend.

Skechers Go Run Consistent 2.0 Endure Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now from $44 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Run Consistent 2.0 Endure Sneaker is a pair of running shoes that you don't have to tie up. The plush heel pillow at the back keeps slipping to a minimum, and they provide solid support across your whole foot. They're also lightweight and have a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole.

Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $53 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition (Men's): was $110 now from $59 @ Amazon

These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.

Skechers Uno Wedge-Hi Steps Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now from $63 @ Amazon

Featuring a visible air cushioning unit, a high wedge heel and a striking two-toned design, these Skecher Uno sneakers are both stylish and comfortable. They slip on easily with no need to tie your shoes and have a Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam insole.

Skechers deals — Apparel

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: was $39 now from $16 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Women's): was $49 now from $24 @ Amazon

These moisture-wicking, stretch leggings have a cotton feel and a high-waisted waistband. There are also pockets at the side and by the waistband to keep your stuff safe while you're working out.

Skechers Hoodless Hoodie (Men's): was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon

This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale at Amazon. A huge 49% discount applies to certain sizes and colors, so make sure to check for on-page coupons. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.