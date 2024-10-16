Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section beats Black Friday sales — here's 15 items I'd buy from $19

Black Friday isn't too far away, but I have my eye on Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section already. This is the best place to score Lululemon activewear, whether you're looking for Align leggings or super-soft Nulu T-shirts.

Right now you can get the Align 28" High Rise Pant from $49 at Lululemon. Considering they're usually priced at $98, you'll want to snag these while you can. However, sizes are limited at this price. You can also get the Restfeel Slide on sale from $39 at Lululemon, a cosy pair of shoes that are perfect for relaxing at home or running errands.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section. For more, check out the deals I'd get in Amazon's Crocs sale from $15.

Best Lululemon deals

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Bandeau Bralette A-D Cups: was $38 now from $19 @ Lululemon

A dependable bralette that delivers light support for everyday wear. Its grippy silicone seam means it can be worn with or without straps (which are adjustable and removeable.) Plus, it's stretchy and wicks sweat.

Jersey Training Tank Top: was $48 now from $34 @ Lululemon

There are only a few sizes left for this attractive forest green tank top, so get it while you can. It's stretchy, wicks sweat and has a flattering shape that 'floats' away from your body.

Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4": was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

A solid pair of shorts for indoor workouts or warm days is now on sale for $39. These lightweight shorts are designed for running, made of breathable fabric. They won't slip down thanks to their infinity drawcord.

All It Takes Ribbed Nulu T-Shirt: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

This cheerful pink t-shirt is made of super soft Nulu fabric, meaning it feels like a dream against the skin. It's cut to hit just above the waist, making it a good pairing for high-rise pants or leggings during yoga practice.

License to Train Linerless Short: was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Designed for running and training, these abrasion-resistant 7" shorts are also linerless to provide the perfect workout fit. There are plenty of colorways to choose from, including Electric Lemon and Powder Blue.

Asymmetrical Front-Twist T-Shirt: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

I'm a big fan of a staple tee that can dress up or down any outfit. This stripped-back front-twist t-shirt does just that. Pair it with the best Lululemon leggings for a casual look or trousers and boots for dinner with friends.

Restfeel Slides: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Slide into the savings with this discount on Lululemon's Restfeel Slides. Available in six fun, eye-popping hues, these puppies just may be the most comfortable pair of sandals you'll ever rock. We certainly won't judge if you snag more than one pair.

Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $118 now from $49 @ Lululemon

The Align HR pant is a wardrobe stable. These leggings stay in place during yoga and workouts and feel great around the stomach without looking unflattering or cutting off your circulation.

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: was $88 now from $49 @ Lululemon

Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.

Everywhere Backpack 22L Tech Canvas: was $78 now from $54 @ Lululemon

This backpack has it all — enough storage for all your essentials, a separate compartment for your sweaty gym kit or running shoes, a side-pocket for your water bottle and an inner sleeve for your laptop.

Strongfeel Training Shoe: was $128 now from $59 @ Lululemon

I wouldn't wear these shoes for heavy weightlifting, but the lightweight, supportive upper is secure enough during jumps, lifts, and dynamic movements, plus the low-profile cushioning, 6mm drop and multidirectional traction mean you can cross-train comfortably.

Steady State Hoodie: was $128 now from $69 @ Lululemon

In soft colorways like Mojave Tan and Nomad, this beautiful stripped-back hoodie is perfect for fall. It's made from cotton-blend fleece fabric and stays breathable, whether you plan to wear it out for a walk or to gym sessions.

Align dress: was $148 now from $79 @ Lululemon

Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

City Sweat Jogger: was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

The City Sweat Jogger from Lululemon is designed with soft stretch fabric that’s breathable and sweat-wicking, making it perfect for both the gym or just running errands.