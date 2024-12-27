Huge Nike end of year sale — 11 deals I recommend from $25

What better way to celebrate 2025 than with some new workout gear — and fortunately, Nike's latest clearance sale is full of end of year bargains. Whether it's running shoes, warm apparel for the winter months or even some new cushioned socks that you're after, there are discounts across the site.

For our top picks, we can't quite believe you can grab a pair of the Nike Metcon 9s for just $99 at Nike. Considering our in-house personal trainer voted these the best Metcons out there, they're a great buy at this price. And there's plenty more trainers that made our list of favorites, such as the Nike Invincible 3 Road Running shoes for just $120 (we rated these 4.5 stars in our full review).

It's not just Nike's shoes at a discount price! Nike's apparel also has some irresistible offers. It might be a bit late to order for the holidays, but it's certainly an excellent time to invest in feeling fresh for 2025. Plus, these deals may even help you achieve some of your New Year's resolutions. Here's the 11 deals I'd recommend getting your hands on, while stocks last.

Best Nike deals

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Crew Socks (Unisex): was $28 now $25 at nike These Nike Cushioned Socks may only be a couple of dollars off, but it's still a great discount given the comfort and support they'll provide. The sweat-wicking power and breathability in these socks means you'll keep your feet dry, no matter how hard you go in the gym. They're also just super comfy for day-to-day wear.

Nike Phenom Dri-FIT Running Pants (Men’s): was $115 now $98 at nike If the cold weather is putting you off going for a run, covering up with these stretchy, sweat-wicking, full-length pants may be just the incentive you need. With Nike's classic Dri-FIT technology, these pants from the Nike Running Division collection are great come rain or shine.

Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout Shoes (Women’s): was $120 now $103 at nike Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.

Nike Tech Woven Jacket (Men’s): was $145 now $115 at nike An understated yet clean look, the Tech Woven Jacket is great for all kinds of motion. Plus, it's customizable with adjustable cords at the hem and hood, as well as a two-way front zipper. Another Dri-FIT technology piece that'll keep you dry while you're working hard.