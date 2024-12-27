Huge Nike end of year sale — 11 deals I recommend from $25
Finish the year strong with these Nike discounts
What better way to celebrate 2025 than with some new workout gear — and fortunately, Nike's latest clearance sale is full of end of year bargains. Whether it's running shoes, warm apparel for the winter months or even some new cushioned socks that you're after, there are discounts across the site.
For our top picks, we can't quite believe you can grab a pair of the Nike Metcon 9s for just $99 at Nike. Considering our in-house personal trainer voted these the best Metcons out there, they're a great buy at this price. And there's plenty more trainers that made our list of favorites, such as the Nike Invincible 3 Road Running shoes for just $120 (we rated these 4.5 stars in our full review).
It's not just Nike's shoes at a discount price! Nike's apparel also has some irresistible offers. It might be a bit late to order for the holidays, but it's certainly an excellent time to invest in feeling fresh for 2025. Plus, these deals may even help you achieve some of your New Year's resolutions. Here's the 11 deals I'd recommend getting your hands on, while stocks last.
Best Nike deals
These Nike Cushioned Socks may only be a couple of dollars off, but it's still a great discount given the comfort and support they'll provide. The sweat-wicking power and breathability in these socks means you'll keep your feet dry, no matter how hard you go in the gym. They're also just super comfy for day-to-day wear.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband, which, let's be honest, we all appreciate after the holidays. With a 31% saving, it's hard to argue.
You won't often see a discount on this Nike classic, but the black and grey colorways are currently boasting a big discount. While you can pick up the grey hoodie for just $56 at Nike, it's this black one that offers the best price. Nike named the cozy sweatshirt a "cold-weather essential," meaning it'll be great for layering up or just for lounging around at home.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. I personally use them in the gym, and while these are the men’s version, you can also pick up some colorways of the Women’s Metcon 9s from $96 at Nike. This Bright Crimson pair are an unbelievable 39% off and considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discount price.
While Fierce Pink might not have been your first choice, they're definitely eye-catching — and with almost $40 off, that price is eye-catching, too. These are a true classic from Nike with a fun spin on the original Air Force 1s. Bold, clean, and comfortable.
If the cold weather is putting you off going for a run, covering up with these stretchy, sweat-wicking, full-length pants may be just the incentive you need. With Nike's classic Dri-FIT technology, these pants from the Nike Running Division collection are great come rain or shine.
Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.
An understated yet clean look, the Tech Woven Jacket is great for all kinds of motion. Plus, it's customizable with adjustable cords at the hem and hood, as well as a two-way front zipper. Another Dri-FIT technology piece that'll keep you dry while you're working hard.
When we carried out a Nike Infinity Run 4 review, we thought it was an extremely stable running shoe, though it felt different from others in the Infinity Line. The ReactX foam in the midsole also makes for a cushioned feel and a snug fit — and all for 24% off.
If you're looking for a more cushioned feel than the Infinity Run 4s, in our Invincible 3 review, we gave this pair four-and-a-half stars for being: "one of the most comfortable running shoes on the market." This Blueprint colorway is seriously cool, but there are other variants discounted in the sale.
If there was a perfect time to invest in an insulated, oversized parka, it's now. The Nike Swoosh Puffer is the perfect length to keep you warm, while allowing for freedom of movement. Plus, there's even a storm flap to protect you from the wind.
