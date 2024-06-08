Forget weights — you only need 10 minutes to build a stronger core with this bodyweight abs workout

Your core plays a vital role, helping connect your upper and lower body, improve your posture, and increase your stability. Although many exercises engage your core, this 10-minute bodyweight abs workout is a great way to build mid-body muscle even when you’re tight on time.

You don’t need any equipment to get started, but rolling out one of the best yoga mats can help make things more comfortable as you’ll be on the floor for most of the routine. Otherwise, all you need is a few minutes and a bit of space, making it ideal if you’re busy or away from home.

The routine, developed by YouTube fitness duo Tiff x Dan, is designed to “target your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques,” and strengthen your whole core, not just the rectus abdominis six-pack abs muscle that runs along the front of your stomach.

Although 10 minutes doesn’t sound like a long time, it’s an ambitious routine, packing in 15 abs-focused moves. You’ll do each exercise for 30 seconds, take a 10-second rest, then start on the next core-strengthening move. It’s not a long rest, so be sure to keep a water bottle nearby.

You’re working to the timer, but it’s important to focus on your form to ensure you’re engaging the core muscles and not accidentally leaning into your lower back. Fortunately, Tiff and Dan demonstrate each move, so you can follow along or practice before starting the workout.

Watch Tiff x Dan’s 10-minute abs workout

It’s an intense routine, and you’ll likely feel the effects of delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) the following day, despite it only taking 10 minutes to complete. This is partly due to the moves in the routine, but also the exercise style.

The duo utilizes a technique known as high-intensity resistance training (HIRT), where the aim is to work your muscles hard in short bursts with minimal rest. It’s a lot like high-intensity interval training workouts (HIIT) but with a focus on muscle-building moves instead of cardio exercise.

This allows you to take on an effective strength session in just 10 minutes. It also makes a great core-focused addition to your regular workout routine, or you could repeat the circuit one or two times for an extended mid-section session — though it’ll feel pretty intense around your stomach!

However, if you’re looking to build visible muscle and develop six-pack muscle, it takes more than just a few core workouts. You need to reduce the amount of fat around your stomach, but since you can’t spot-target fat loss, you’ll also need to add high-intensity workouts into your week.

Sessions like a dumbbell HIIT workout are a good option, as these combine strength training exercises, engage your core for stability, and raise your heart rate. You’ll burn energy throughout the session, and sustaining the high heart rate boosts your metabolism, leading to muscle-building, fat-burning results.