No, not the gym — try this 15-minute kettlebell workout to boost core strength and build stronger muscles

Grab one of the best kettlebells for weightlifting and join me on the mat for a 15-minute core-torching kettlebell workout that builds full-body strength.

I’m a big believer in exercising with freedom and free weights. You might not have time to carve out an hour in the gym or wait for machines when you get there, so the humble kettlebell — a medium to heavy one for this full-body workout works well — can be easily stored away and rolled out with your exercise mat for a short but effective sweat session.

The best part is that the routine also recruits your core muscles to balance, drive and stabilize your body throughout, so training like this over time could help boost core strength. Watch the video below, plus my trainer tips to help you smash it.

Yes4All Combo Kettlebells Vinyl Coated Weight Sets: was $64 now $44

If you want to vary the load you lift between exercises, this three-weight set comes in handy. Each kettlebell has a wide grip, so it's easy to hold with two hands, and you get flat-base weights at 5 lbs, 10 lbs, and 15 lbs.

Watch the 15-minute kettlebell workout for beginners

Whatever your ability, you can give this kettlebell workout a try. Scale down to lighter weight as a beginner or go heavier if you have more experience. I recommend reading up on how to hold a kettlebell properly if you’re still mastering cleans and squats so you know how to position yourself on the bell.

You’ll work for 15 minutes, moving through five moves for three rounds using a 45-second on and 15-second off format. Keep the intensity powering up high, count your reps on the first round, then try to match or beat them on the remaining rounds.

1. Kettlebell single-arm squat clean

The kettlebell single-arm clean is a great move to master, especially if you want to transition from one exercise to another from low to high. Clean the kettlebell to your shoulder using a front rack position, then immediately squat, lowering until your thighs are at least parallel to the mat.

From here, drive upward through your feet to stand, reverse the weight back to the floor, then switch sides.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Burpee x single-arm bentover row

Perform a burpee without lowering your chest to the floor, land your feet mat-width apart, then hinge forward at your hips. Maintain a flat back, engage your core and push your bum backward.

Send your gaze to the top of your mat. Perform a bentover row by rowing the kettlebell with one arm, driving back toward your hip. Return the bell to the floor between your feet, then row with the other arm. You can learn to gorilla row instead if you’d like to engage more of your lower body.

3. Double pulse goblet squat x 3 stance

Perform a squat, holding the kettlebell with both hands. Add two pulses at the bottom of the squat, then drive up to stand. Adjust your stance by bringing your feet together, then repeat. Finally, adjust your squat stance a third time into a wide sumo squat stance, repeat the squat and pulse.

Move between the three foot positions as you squat, adding the pulses each time. A narrow stance hits the quads harder and a wider stance emphasizes the glutes, so the three together will help hit your glutes, hamstrings and quads effectively with a little extra fire from the pulses.

4. Kettlebell crush grip kneeling overhead press

A crush grip simply means pressing your hands into the weight to help engage your arms, chest and shoulders. The kneeling position removes momentum from the lower body, helping isolate the upper body more. This one is a beast on the upper body, namely, the chest, triceps and anterior deltoids, so move with control.

From the kneeling position, hold the bell with both hands and start with the weight at your chest. Press the weight overhead without arching your back or overleaning. Slightly push your head through your arms at the top to help shelve the weight overhead and lock out your arms, then, with control, lower the weight again for one rep.

5. Alternating kettlebell swings x 6 x 2 burpees

Start with 6 reps of the kettlebell swing, alternating for 3 reps per side. Position your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the weight using an overhand grip.

Hinge forward at your hips, flatten your back and maintain an active core. Send the kettlebell between your legs, then drive it upward to shoulder height. Switch hands in the air, control the descent of the bell between your legs and continue for reps.

Place the bell on the mat in front of you, then perform 2 burpees over the bell. Pick up your weight and repeat for reps, starting with the opposite arm.

Aim for high intensity during the 45 seconds of work and add rounds for a longer workout. You should be working roughly at an 8 out of 10 effort, so be sure to pick a weight that feels challenging so that the last few reps of every exercise feel close to failure without losing form.