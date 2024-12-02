Epic Patagonia Cyber Monday sale — 5 jacket deals I’d buy right now for 50% off

Real talk: I'm more than a little obsessed with the OG gorpware brand, Patagonia. So, when major savings are on offer, I feel compelled to shout out my favorite deals from the mountain tops. However, I’m currently at sea level, so, an article on Tom’s Guide will suffice.

Right now, five of my favorite jackets are on sale for 50% off or more in both men’s and women’s styles. For instance, the ultra-cozy Men's Patagonia Microdini Fleece is just $63, down from $129. Women's Nano Puff Jackets are also 50% off. Find all the sweet, sweet details below.

Cyber Monday Patagonia jacket deals

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (women’s): was $239 now $118 at Patagonia I've been rocking a Nano Puff for well over a decade and even though Patagonia doesn't have the men's version discounted, women can scoop up one for $118 or 50% off in Subtidal Blue. This lightweight insulated puffer is extremely cozy and warm. It's also treated with a Durable Water Repellent to keep you dry.

Patagonia Radalie Jacket (women’s): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia Somewhat similar to the Nano Puff, the Radalie Jacket is another lightweight puffer filled with synthetic insulation to keep you toasty without weighing you down. The quilted stitch pattern also gives it a more sporty look. Grab one in Nouveau Green.

Patagonia Isthmus Utility Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia In case you didn't know, an Isthmus is a geographical term for a strip of land that connects to larger land masses and is surrounded by sea on either side. What does that have to do with this discounted jacket? I'm not really sure, but the Isthmus Utility Jacket is based on an old-school Patagonia design, which I find cool. More importantly, it's built to keep you dry in mild weather conditions thanks to moisture-resistant fabric that's been treated with Durable Water Repellent.