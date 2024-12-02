Epic Patagonia Cyber Monday sale — 5 jacket deals I’d buy right now for 50% off
My favorite Patagonia outerwear is deeply discounted. This is not a drill
Real talk: I'm more than a little obsessed with the OG gorpware brand, Patagonia. So, when major savings are on offer, I feel compelled to shout out my favorite deals from the mountain tops. However, I’m currently at sea level, so, an article on Tom’s Guide will suffice.
Right now, five of my favorite jackets are on sale for 50% off or more in both men’s and women’s styles. For instance, the ultra-cozy Men's Patagonia Microdini Fleece is just $63, down from $129. Women's Nano Puff Jackets are also 50% off. Find all the sweet, sweet details below.
Cyber Monday Patagonia jacket deals — quick links
- Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Fleece Pullover (men’s): was $129 now $63
- Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (women’s): was $239 now $118
- Patagonia Radalie Jacket (women’s): was $199 now $98
- Patagonia Isthmus Utility Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $98
- Patagonia Driftwood Canyon Hoody (men’s): was $349 now $173
Cyber Monday Patagonia jacket deals
Sporty, plush and retro-cool, the Patagonia Microdini Fleece Pullover is a total steal at just $63. Choose from five styles, including Sienna Clay, Belay Blue, Endless Blue, Gather Green and my favorite, Vessel Blue.
I've been rocking a Nano Puff for well over a decade and even though Patagonia doesn't have the men's version discounted, women can scoop up one for $118 or 50% off in Subtidal Blue. This lightweight insulated puffer is extremely cozy and warm. It's also treated with a Durable Water Repellent to keep you dry.
Somewhat similar to the Nano Puff, the Radalie Jacket is another lightweight puffer filled with synthetic insulation to keep you toasty without weighing you down. The quilted stitch pattern also gives it a more sporty look. Grab one in Nouveau Green.
In case you didn't know, an Isthmus is a geographical term for a strip of land that connects to larger land masses and is surrounded by sea on either side. What does that have to do with this discounted jacket? I'm not really sure, but the Isthmus Utility Jacket is based on an old-school Patagonia design, which I find cool. More importantly, it's built to keep you dry in mild weather conditions thanks to moisture-resistant fabric that's been treated with Durable Water Repellent.
The most technical of the jackets listed here, the Driftwood Canyon Hoody is available in four styles and features a mix of cotton, wool and polyester, resulting in one heck of a comfy and chic-looking garment. Better yet, down insulation means it's crazy-warm, too.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Apple Watches to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In 2024 so far, Dan’s tested dozens of wearables, including the latest devices from Apple, Google, Garmin, Fitbit and Samsung.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and more, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the GPS and heart rate accuracy of the latest Fitbit, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.