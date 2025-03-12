Doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits — here’s why

Despite my job, I sometimes show up at workouts and just can’t be bothered. There, I said it. Occasionally, I even dread exercise, even when I know I'll feel great afterward, but especially when I’m not very confident or good at the workout in question.

Sure, once it’s over, I'm glad I did it — exercise releases endorphins, making us feel good — but the promise of the afterglow isn’t always enough to boost my willpower in the first place.

The old-school approach to fitness has been to get over it, push through and do the hard work whether you’re in the mood or not. “You only regret the workouts you don’t do” was a phrase I heard a lot of throughout my twenties.

More recently, the fitness industry started riding the compassionate wave. “Listen to your body” is a favorite, along with “Only do workouts you enjoy,” which is touted as the best way to breed confidence and consistency.

But should you sometimes push yourself to do exercises you dislike, or only persevere with what you really enjoy? Well, doing a few workouts you’re not fond of could have health benefits. Here’s why.

Can endorphins make you happy?

Although dopamine is the happy hormone, endorphins can make us feel good too. “Movement is medicine” was coined for good reason, as the many benefits of exercise include boosting physical and mental wellbeing.

For example, all exercise, but particularly mindful activities like walking, yoga, Pilates and running, can be meditative for exercisers who credit it with helping to build mental strength and reduce feelings of anxiety.

And like I said earlier, exercise releases the feel-good hormone endorphins, which produce feelings of elation while reducing pain perception. There’s a reason we speak fondly about runner’s high!

Moving your body also has “stress-busting benefits,” says the Mayo Clinic, which can improve relaxation and mood for hours post-workout, making you feel better inside and out.

Is it good to work out when you don't feel like it?

(Image credit: Getty/Ben Welsh)

As a trainer, I’ve told clients that choosing enjoyable exercises and workouts is the best way to build consistency and confidence while creating positive associations with exercise. And that’s true. After all, how motivated are you to hit the gym when you dislike it?

However, there’s a case for persevering through the not-so-fun workouts. And sometimes, the dislike for an activity is about the relationship to it rather than the activity itself. I’m not saying you should suddenly take up spinning, but stepping out of your comfort zone may be beneficial for your mental and physical health.

Firstly, you’re unlikely to approach every workout at 100%, and the true definition of consistency is showing up even when your glass is half empty (unless you’re injured or sick, of course). In weightlifting, muscle growth occurs when you bring together this consistency and progressive overload.

This also builds mental stamina and fortitude and serves to remind you that you can do hard things and come out on the other side. Plus, overcoming obstacles can make you feel good in mind and body.

(Image credit: Getty/master1305)

Secondly, the definition of exercise enjoyment varies from person to person and you can find it in strange and unexpected places. For me, it can mean running a few seconds faster, lifting a few pounds heavier (in other words, progress) or doing a type of movement that gives me pure joy (hello, hot yoga). Maybe it’s just about feeling calmer, energized, or more ready for sleep afterward.

Some people get pure joy from putting their bodies through the wringer, competing in ultra marathons or testing themselves to their physical and mental limits, and others don't. Either way, we know that exercising makes us stronger, fitter and less susceptible to chronic disease.

After working with a wide range of people over the years, I believe we should all do challenging and uncomfortable things once in a while. There may come a moment you suddenly feel fitter, less bored, or distracted, or you finally master an exercise you’ve previously struggled with.

You can often find enjoyment in perseverance and a little ego-death.

I disliked CrossFit before I even tried it. Not because of the workout method, but because I didn’t enjoy being a beginner at something. Every time I walked past my local studio, I’d see people slick with sweat throwing heavy barbells around and knew I wouldn’t last 10 minutes in a class.

After my first class, I cried. Not because I hated it, but because I’d spent years in the gym lifting weights, and yet, I wasn’t “good” at CrossFit. Years later, it’s a non-negotiable part of my routine, and I get a huge dopamine hit from the progress I’ve made and the skills I’ve learned. Plus, it’s a humbling experience to be a CrossFit beginner — or a beginner at anything.

I still show up to some classes (having sneaked a peek at the programming first) and actively dread it. But I know it’s in my head, and I’ll feel much better after I’ve tackled something difficult head-on. Exercise can be a slow burner, but you can often find enjoyment in perseverance and a little ego-death.

How to stay motivated if you dislike an exercise

You might be wondering how to build motivation when you don’t enjoy an exercise, especially if you’ve had a negative experience. The answer isn’t glamorous: enjoyment doesn’t mean “easy.” If all exercise felt easy, everyone would do it all the time. Instead, I encourage reframing your relationship and approach to it.

First, I recommend looking at what’s going on psychologically. Common factors that influence exercise without you always realizing it include time of day, weather, sleep, diet and environment. Where possible, can you avoid compounding stress?

For example, if you’re an unconfident runner, find a place you feel comfortable running, take a friend, or exercise at a time of day that suits you most to make the experience as positive as possible. I know runners who once hated running and now run marathons, and each one explained to me they learned to love it.

If you dislike cardio, do you dislike all cardio, or certain types? If the gym isn't your vibe, do you dislike all weightlifting, or just certain exercises? The beauty of the fitness industry is there are many ways to access the same health benefits by diversifying your routine.

Bottom line

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Move in ways that bring joy, but enjoyment can come in many forms, including overcoming things we find hard. Every so often, why not challenge yourself? It may strengthen your mind, body and relationship to exercise and help you learn new skills or things about yourself.

Sometimes a workout you dislike comes with benefits. Cardiovascular exercise improves heart and lung health and reduces the risk of chronic disease, making other daily activities more enjoyable as fitness improves.

Weightlifting helps prevent muscle atrophy and keeps muscles, bones, joints and ligaments strong to improve posture and avoid injury as you age. Mobility and stretching routines are great for mobilization and injury prevention, improving your exercise form and ability to carry out daily activities.

If you’re looking to try something new or incorporate other areas of fitness into your life, I recommend reading up on the 5 components of fitness and how they can benefit you (even if they're not fun!).