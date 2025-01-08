No gym? Use this 30-minute walking workout instead to build a stronger upper body and core and boost your metabolism

It's the start of a new year, and many are looking to get back into fitness. Whether it’s joining a gym, getting a personal trainer, or training for a marathon. But fitness goals don’t have to be big or expensive. Keeping fit can be as simple as this 30-minute walking workout you can do at home.

The workout comes from fitness trainer Olivia Lawson and is perfect for completing at home. All you need is enough space to stand, and if you have one, it’s worth rolling out one of the best yoga mats to enhance your stability and comfort during the routine.



This indoor walking workout is a dynamic step-based workout that gets the heart rate raised and pays particular attention to building strength in the upper body and abs.

It's split into intervals which involves working on an exercise for 40 seconds and resting for 10 seconds in between. The rests are short but enough time to catch your breath and watch Lawson's demonstrations of the next exercise.

Lawson adds some light weights to her wrists for the workout, but she notes, "A pair of water bottles will work just as well." Or you can do it without any additional weight and still feel great afterward.

Watch Olivia Lawson's 30-minute walking workout

30 MIN NEW YEAR WALKING WORKOUT- Walk & Tone | Arms & Abs - YouTube Watch On

To get the most out of this routine, really work on nailing the correct form for each exercise and tightening your core. Proper technique not only ensures you’re working the right muscles but also helps prevent injury and increases the benefits of each move.

One of the standout benefits of this style of workout is its versatility. It requires no special equipment or a large space, which means you can easily do it from a small apartment or even use it while traveling.

You can also easily adjust the intensity by increasing your pace to ramp up the challenge of the workout or consider increasing the rest time (by just pausing the video) if you're struggling to keep up with Lawson.

Similarly, if a move feels too challenging or puts strain on your joints or muscles, you can modify it to help you maintain proper form while still gaining the benefits of the workout.

Plus, you can also use this routine to boost your metabolism (the amount of energy you burn throughout the day), without needing long run or extended gym session.

A walking workout like this one can help boost your metabolism by increasing your heart rate and making your body burn more calories, even after you’ve finished exercising.

Walking, in general, is a highly underrated form of exercise. It’s not only great for your cardiovascular health but it can be a simple way to boost your mood.

Breaking up your day with exercise based movement, whether that be indoors or outdoors can release endorphins, reduce stress and leave you feeling more energized.