Want to get fitter and stronger? Researchers say workouts should match your personality type

If you’ve ever wondered why you can’t fathom running further than the bus stop, but your neighbor signs up for ultramarathons, new research might have the answer. No, it’s not willpower or motivation — instead, the blame could lie with your personality type to blame.

According to scientists, matching your workouts to your personality type might be the answer to getting fitter and stronger, and enjoying your workouts more. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, looked at whether personality could determine the type of exercise we’re attracted to.

The researchers, based at University College London, split participants into two groups, after testing their baseline fitness in a lab. The control group carried on with their usual lifestyle and routine, without making any changes. The other group was provided with an 8-week fitness plan that included cycling and strength training.

Throughout the study, participants would complete questionnaires on how much they had enjoyed each exercise session. The researchers asked questions that focused on personality traits such as conscientiousness, openness, agreeableness, and extraversion.

They’d then give each participant a score, based on whether they scored higher on the neuroticism scale, often associated with negative emotions like anxiety and self-doubt, or extraversion.

(Image credit: Shutterstock images/ antoniodiaz)

Researchers found that those people who scored high on extraversion enjoyed team sports and high-intensity sessions with others around. On the other hand, individuals scoring high on neuroticism enjoyed light exercise sessions where they were not being watched — for example, home workouts — rather than those in group settings.

Participants who scored highly on openness were found to engage in exercise regardless of whether they particularly enjoyed it.

However, one of the more interesting findings from the study was that, before the invention, the stress levels of both groups were similar, but after the invention people who scored high in neuroticism showed a strong reduction in stress. We know how good exercise can be for our mental health, but it could be especially important for those with a more anxious personality type.

The researchers concluded that, “These findings provide insight into how personality can determine engagement with physical activity, and the degree to which one enjoys different forms of exercise, thus aiding the development of tailored exercise programs.”

The message to take is that finding the right type of exercise for you is what’s important if you want to stay fit and healthy. Don’t feel bad for skipping a workout that you don’t enjoy — maybe it’s your gut telling you it’s time to find the form of exercise you love to do instead.