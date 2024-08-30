Ditch the gym — sculpt your upper body and strengthen your core with this 15-minute dumbbell only workout

No gym? No problem. This is a dumbbell-only workout that will develop strength and improve definition across your upper body and core muscles. It's also going to contribute to building a better posture and the even better news is that this routine only takes 15 minutes to complete.

Britany Williams is the trainer behind this workout which involves dumbbell exercises that target your shoulders, dumbbells and triceps — it will also engage the core while you're at it.

The routine is designed to be used as a home workout, you'll just need a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells. In addition, if you like extra padding beneath you and the floor while working out we recommend rolling out one of the best yoga mats for this floor-based routine.

Keep scrolling to watch Williams' demonstrations of each move below and if you fancy learning more about the benefits of this style of routine, we'll cover that underneath too.

What is Britany Williams' Upper Body and Core Workout?

Now, Williams has been very generous and shared nine exercises in total but you don't have to be a hero and include them all in your attempt. You actually only have to select five moves, perform 10 reps (or eight reps per side) of each and then repeat for three rounds.

Let's take a look at each move and take note of Williams' helpful demonstrations.

One of the best things about this dumbbell session is the variety of exercises packed into it, delivering a thorough workout to your upper body. Although it only takes 15 minutes to do, expect a serious pump as you challenge your muscles from multiple angles.

Take the shoulder press, for example. This move is a powerhouse for sculpting your deltoid muscles, which wrap around your shoulder joints, helping to create that coveted, rounded shoulder look. Paired with tricep extensions and kickbacks, you'll work the back of your arms to tone and strengthen the triceps. This will contribute to creating a more lean and defined appearance.

When it comes to building bicep strength and definition, the curl exercises will be your friend. The crossbody curl, hinge to high bicep curl, and squat and bicep curl will help target the biceps and forearms, challenging these muscles to build strength and add to the overall tone.

But this workout isn’t just about your arms. You'll also be engaging your core throughout, which is key to maintaining balance and form during upper body exercises. Moves like the weighted plank rotation, sit-up and shoulder press, and scissor switch leg lifts will fire up your abs, strengthening your core while improving your midsection stability.

Sure, the added weight will increase the challenge, but the long-term payoff is well worth the temporary burn. A stronger core means better posture, more efficient movement and the ability to lift heavier weights safely and effectively.

While this 15-minute workout alone won’t completely transform your upper body, it’s a fantastic addition to a well-rounded fitness routine. It’s also ideal for applying progressive overload, an effective strength training principle where you gradually increase the weight you lift over time to encourage muscle growth.