These are the 8 best gym core workouts for beginners to build stronger abs and boost your balance

Uncover the best core gym workouts for beginners and try out this eight-move routine next time you’re in the gym.

But why exactly would you want to work on your core and balance? Well, both are integral to fitness. A strong core can improve posture, which can both reduce injury and increase athletic performance. And balance is a must, especially as we age it can help prevent falls, improve coordination and even boost cognitive health.

Luckily for ambitious gym goers, it’s perfectly possible to follow a workout which addresses both issues at once. So why not get more bang for your buck? Have a read through, grab one of your gym’s best yoga mats and get ready to make your core tremble…

The best gym core workouts for beginners

To help you work out how to address both issues in one workout, we spoke with Nico Gonzalez, Certified Personal Trainer and Balanced Body Educator. Below you’ll find his top exercises for improving balance and core, along with demonstrations and tips to help you nail your form.

"After performing 10 repetitions of each exercise, start again from the beginning and perform another 10 repetitions of each exercise for a total of 2 sets," says Gonzalez. "Improved core strength and balance guaranteed!"

Nico Gonzalez Social Links Navigation Nico Gonzalez is a Balanced Body Educator, the studio owner of Fitness Physiques by Nico G and Vital Lab, and an international fitness educator, trainer,. He is certified through the American Council on Exercise (ACE) for group fitness and personal training. Nico travels across the country and beyond training Pilates instructors in the Balanced Body Pilates teacher trainer program.

1. BOSU Dead Bug to Stand

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez standing after the BOSU dead bug to stand exercise)

Start off with a true all rounder. "What I love about this exercise is that I categorize it as a full body movement. The stand to squat phase focused on hamstrings, gluteals, and quadriceps. The balancing portion fires the rectus abdominals, internal/external obliques and the traverse abdominals," says Gonzalez.

Start balancing on your back on the dome side of a BOSU. Pull your belly in and stay engaged in your core

Alternate arm raises with opposite knee tuck

Rock forward into a deep squat and stand up

Squat down and rock back onto your low back to start again

Perform 10 repetitions

2. BOSU Forearm Plank Hip Dips

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez)

We all know planks are a smart move for improving your core, but this variation will boost your balance skills to boot. "The upper body fires to keep you in the position with pectoralis major, deltoids and serratus. The abs are working with rectus abdominals, internal/external obliques and the traverse abdominals engaged," explains Gonzalez.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Start in a bent elbow plank with your arms on the dome side of a BOSU. Legs long and core tight

Twist your hips and dip one hip toward the floor. Return to plank and alternate sides.

Focus on keeping your upper body steady

Perform 10 repetitions on each side

3. BOSU Obliques and Balance

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez)

A third and final BOSU based move to fire up your abs and improve your balance. "This is a great lateral line exercise that provides support for the rest of the body. Deltoids, latissimus dorsi, rectus abdominals, internal/external obliques and the traverse abdominals all get involved," notes Gonzalez.

Start in a side plank with your hip on the dome, bottom elbow bent, in a forearm side plank. The higher your hip is on the dome the easier the exercise is

With stacked legs lift both legs off the floor and form a straight line from head to toe, then return legs slowly to the floor

Perform 10 repetitions on each side

4. Standing Lateral Core Twist

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez)

"Another full body exercise that works hamstrings, gluteals, and quadriceps, pectorals and deltoids. The abs fire using the rectus abdominals, internal/external obliques and the traverse abdominals," says Gonzalez.

Start with both of your hands holding a resistance band outstretched in front of your chest, with the band anchored on a stable surface next to you

Lunge to the side away from the anchor twisting your torso away

Return to stand by balancing on one leg

Perform 10 repetitions on each side

5. Standing Side Bends in Sumo Squat

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez)

A squat is a fantastic compound exercise, but this variation is intensely focused on the core — not to mention it requires serious balancing! "A great lateral line exercise focusing on balancing the body side to side. Muscles include rectus abdominals, internal/external obliques and the traverse abdominals," says Gonzalez.

Start with both hands holding a resistance band overhead and resting on your head. The band is anchored on a stable surface next to you

Stand with both legs wide, knee and toes turned out

Lift your heels and balance. Lower heels to floor, squat, then side bend your torso to the side of your hip

Return your torso straight up, stand up, and lift your heels to balance

Perform 10 repetitions on each side

6. Core Leg Hurtles

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez)

At this point the end of the workout is in sight, so now it’s time to step away from the equipment and challenge yourself with some bodyweight exercises.

"A tough exercise for sure as you are supporting yourself with the upper body as you move the lower body. You work the triceps, deltoids, hip flexors and all the abs muscles, including rectus abdominals, internal/external obliques and the traverse abdominals," says Gonzalez.

Start seated on the floor, leaning back with your hands on floor for support. Lift your legs straight up as high as you can hold

Lower both legs over to the right, lift back to center, and lower both legs over to the left. Focus on maintaining a steady upper body as the hips and legs move

Perform 10 repetitions on each side

7. Twisted Core Bear

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez)

There might not be any equipment here, but this move is going to really get your abs going. "Any exercise that involves being on the floor and hovering is amazing. Full body! This includes the pectorals, deltoids, serratus, along with the abs; rectus abdominals, internal/external obliques and the traverse abdominals," says Gonzalez.

Start kneeling with your hands under your chest and knees under your hips on the floor

Work on keeping your back in a neutral position as you hover your knees off the floor

Twist your hips and knees to the right, return to center, then twist your hips and knees to the left, return to center

Bonus: As you twist, lift one arm towards the ceiling for more of a balance challenge

Perform 10 repetitions on each side

8. Abs Curl Balance

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez) (Image credit: Nico Gonzalez)

"A twist on a classic using a weighted dumbbell, targeting the rectus abdominals, internal/external obliques and the traverse abdominals," says Gonzalez. If the weight is too much, just go without, or start on a lower load, and build up to it.

Start on your back on the floor, feet off floor with knees bent

Start with one light dumbbell in your right hand. Curl up and torso twist and place the dumbbell on top of your shins. Return back down to the right side without the dumbbell

Curl back up and torso twist grabbing the dumbbell again with the right hand. Return to the start position

Ready on the right side for a total of 10 repetitions. Switch sides and repeat another 10 repetitions