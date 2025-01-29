3 of the best exercises to strengthen your lower abs — with or without weights

Strengthening your lower abs might not be at the top of your priorities when building a stronger core. Maybe you’re focused on how core strength can improve other exercise areas, like weightlifting or running, or your definition of core definition is the rippling obliques and six-pack look.

I get it, but your lower abs matter, and targeting them is important, too. More often than not, lower abs exercises also build stronger hips and protect your lower back, so there’s triple the benefit of including the best exercises to target your lower abs in your workouts.

Here are three of my favorites. They involve laying on your back, so I recommend rolling out one of our top picks from this best yoga mats guide while you’re here.

What are three of the best exercises for strengthening your lower abs?

Leg lifting exercises are efficient at targeting your lower abdominal muscles — think leg raises or reverse crunches, for example. But you don’t need to move your joints and muscles through a range of motion (flexing, rotating, or extending) every time to activate them.

Isometric muscle contraction means holding muscles under tension without a range of motion, like when performing a plank.

It’s a great way to activate the deeper core muscles — a belt of muscle that hugs around the lower abdomen called the transverse abdominis — and other smaller stabilizer muscles like the hip flexors, which help you lift your legs into the air. Depending on the move, of course.

During each of the core exercises below, you’ll practice contracting as many muscle groups as you can, especially your abdomen, while keeping your toes pointed, legs, arms and upper back raised and pelvis scooped toward you.

From this holding position, called hollow hold, you can move into your hollow rock and hollow hold flutter kicks — let’s check them out.

1. Hollow hold

Hollow Hold - YouTube Watch On

The hollow hold is the first exercise that lays the foundation for the next two. If you choose to add weight to this exercise, known as a loaded hollow hold, grip a barbell plate or dumbbell between your hands and keep your biceps hugging toward your ears. Send your gaze forward.

3 sets of 30 seconds with a 10-15 second rest.

Lie on your back with your arms stretched over your head and legs extended down the mat. Point your toes

Brace your stomach and tuck your pelvis toward you, then lift your legs, arms and upper back away from the mat

Aim to create a banana shape with your body and hold the position with your chin tucked toward your chest. Breathe.

2. Hollow rock

Hollow Rocks - YouTube Watch On

Follow the steps above to set yourself up, then begin gently rocking back and forth while maintaining the position above.

Again, if you add weight, hold it in both hands with your arms extended and biceps hugging toward your ears. Keep your gaze forward and try to avoid exaggerating the movement — it should be gentle.

3 sets of 30 seconds with a 10-15 second rest.

3. Hollow hold flutter kicks

Hollow Body Flutter Kicks - YouTube Watch On

Set up in the position above, then begin fluttering your legs up and down rapidly (here’s how to do scissor kicks step-by-step to master the kicking movement) while hovering your legs a few inches from the mat. To scale the exercise down, slightly bend your knees or lift your legs higher toward the ceiling.

3 sets of 30 seconds with a 10-15 second rest.

Don’t be deceived by the simplicity of these exercises. Each one will have you staring at the clock, willing the 30 seconds to reach 0. I’ve been practicing and programming these moves more often recently, working with members of my classes to improve how they hold and contract their muscles during the hollow hold while working on my own ability to perform the exercises for longer.

These are my tips for helping you reach deep into the lower abs while also engaging your upper back, arms, shoulders, hips and legs — with or without weights.

1. Only add weight when you can perform the move with proper form

There’s no benefit to adding weights unless you can feel the exercise where it’s designed to be felt — in the abs. If you primarily feel the exercise in your hips or lower back, practice engaging your core and pressing your lower back into the mat. More often than not, your hips have subconsciously taken over the exercise.

You can also softly bend your knees or reduce the time to 15-20 seconds and build up.

2. Avoid dropping your upper back

Keep your gaze forward while tucking your chin, and lift your upper back away from the mat so your shoulder blades aren’t resting on the ground. It’s not a sit-up, but there should be a slight tucking or crunching sensation through the front of your body.

3. No traveling arms

The first thing I see people do when they get tired is move their arms forward. Think about sending your arms slightly behind you so that your biceps hug toward your ears. Keep the banana shape in your mind at all times, or practice in the mirror so that you can detect when you're starting to lose shape.

Bottom line

Your abs run from ribcage to pelvis like a slab of meat down the front of your body. Unsurprisingly, your lower abs sit at the bottom close to the hips.

As a general rule, movements that include hip flexion and extension are go-to's for the best lower ab engagement.