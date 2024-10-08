Amazon’s best-selling Under Armour workout t-shirt just dropped to $10 in this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day has rolled around once again, and it could be the perfect time to stock up on your favorite Under Armour activewear while it's heavily discounted.

Speaking of which, Amazon's best-selling workout t-shirt is on sale for a limited time while stocks last. Yep, the Under Armour Tech 2.0 is now $10 @ Amazon. That's over 50% off!

There are color and sizing options available, but stocks are limited, and I'm not surprised, as this tee is one of the most popular workout shirts on the market. I recommend scouring all available stock as discounts vary. Plus, there's also the choice between standard and tall sizing.

I exercise in the Under Armour Tech 2.0 often, and it's perfect for throwing on to go to the gym, running, or lifting weights. It's super breathable and versatile and dries fast, which is ideal during the rainy fall season. I train in the men's model, but the more sculpted women's UA Tech 2.0 is just $13 @ Amazon, which is 45% off.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 (Men's) T-shirt: was $25 now $10 @ Amazon

The UA Tech 2.0 shirt has reached over 90K in reviews and over 70% of wearers give it 5 stars. It's super breathable, light and fast-drying, using anti-odor technology to keep you feeling fresh.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 (Women's) T-shirt: was $25 now $13 @ Amazon

You can also slice 45% off the women's model, which is slightly more fitted and still offers the same ingenious tech.

Year after year, as the 5-star reviews climb, the Under Armour Tech 2.0 workout t-shirt remains a firm favorite with exercise lovers. Why? Because Under Armour cares what goes onto your skin.

UA Tech fabric is super quick-drying and ultra-soft, plus the material wicks sweat and uses anti-odor technology to prevent the growth of microbes. The UA Tech 2.0 consistency gets voted Amazon's best-selling workout T-shirt in the men's activewear category.

(Image credit: Future/ Under Armour Next)

I love how versatile the workout top is. I can shapeshift between running and weightlifting and it suits both easily. You can go for bold colors like the aptly named Lime Surge or keep it simple with Peach Frost or Metallic Silver. And of course, there are black, white and grey options available.

Most importantly, the UA Tech fabric is really breathable and stretchy, so I never feel constrained while exercising. If you're a bit like me and prefer the freedom feel, then the men's model might be more suited to you than the slightly sculpted women's model.

Although we're headed into fall, the 100% polyester helps you stay cool. I wore this model while training at the Under Armour Academy and it's gone with me everywhere since. It also packs really easily for hikes or trips away. I strongly recommend shopping before the deal and stock runs out, after all, $10 for Under Armour activewear is madness.

