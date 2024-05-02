Amazon Under Armour sale has deals up to 50% off — Tech 2.0, HeatGear and more

If you're a fan of Under Armour activewear, you're not alone. UA sneakers, t-shirts, leggings and sports bras are some of the best selling items on Amazon. And that's thanks at least in part to the awesome sales they're running right now.

Currently Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is on sale from $10 at Amazon. It's a #1 bestseller in Men's Activewear T-Shirts on Amazon for good reason — it's soft and comfortable to wear, has 4-way stretch and wicks sweat to keep you dry during workouts. With prices starting from just $10, it's a no-brainer buy.

The weather is starting to get warmer, so it's a good time to pick up the Under Armour Men's HeatGear Leggings on sale from $23 at Amazon. The HeatGear fabric is lightweight and keeps you cool with mesh ventilation panels. It wicks sweat and dries fast, too.

Prices on Amazon vary by size and color, so make sure to check any different color options available in your size to get the best deal. If you're looking for more sales, don't miss this running shoe sale at Nike.

Under Armour deals — Apparel

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now from $10 @ Amazon

Save big on one of the most popular men's activewear t-shirts on Amazon. The UA Tech tee is quick-drying and super soft, wicking sweat during workouts and using a 4-way stretch construction to help you move freely. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Women's Play Up 3.0 Shorts: was $30 now from $11 @ Amazon

These durable Under Armour shorts are a steal after this discount. They're made of soft, lightweight fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. They have pockets at each side to store your stuff, and a stylish curved hem. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Men's UA Tech Graphic Shorts: was $25 now from $17 @ Amazon

The Under Armour Men's Graphic Shorts are now on sale from $17 at Amazon. Made of UA Tech fabric, these shorts wick sweat during workouts as well as drying fast. Make sure to check all the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $30 now from $18 @ Amazon

Save up to 25% on the renowned UA Tech 2.0 tee for a limited time. UA Tech fabric dries fast and feels super soft to the touch, you'll benefit from sweat-wicking material and a streamlined fit. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Women's HeatGear legging: was $45 now from $18 @ Amazon

Save on Under Armour's most legendary HeatGear leggings with sweat-wicking material for fast-drying action. The leggings have 4-way stretch construction and ergonomic flatlock seams so that you can avoid nasty chaffing. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour HeatGear compression short: was $30 now from $18 @ Amazon

Save on these best-selling compression shorts for a limited time. The super-light HeatGear fabric delivers coverage without impacting performance, plus there are strategic mesh panels for ventilation when you need them, and the materials are sweat-wicking. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now from $23 @ Amazon

The men's HeatGear UA legging delivers epic support as a base layer or standalone pair of leggings during workouts. We love the elasticated waistband, too. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Infinity High Sports Bra: was $60 now from $23 @ Amazon

The UA Infinity High sports bra is now available starting from just $23 at Amazon. The super comfortable and high-support bra delivers during any workout. It has been tailored for high impact and features a molded PU-injected one-piece padding, along with mesh panels to help your body breathe and a sweat-wicking band. Senior Fitness Writer at Tom's Guide, Sam Hopes swears by this sports bra, saying it's "one of the best she's ever tested." Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentics Mock Neck: was $55 now from $27 @ Amazon

Summer may be on the way, but that just means it's a great time to save on warm clothes for next season. This Under Armour ColdGear Mock Neck keeps you cozy, while wicking sweat and drying fast. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Men's Fleece Sweater: was $55 now from $35 @ Amazon

Save over 50% on this ultra-cozy fleece sweater. The cotton-blend materials provide extra warmth while the front kangaroo pocket is perfect for light valuables or warming cold hands. Plus, it's a pretty good-looking sweater. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour deals — Sneakers/shoes

Under Armour Women's Breathe Lace Nm2 Sneaker: was $80 now from $38 @ Amazon

The Under Armour Breathe Lace Nm2 Sneaker is on sale at Amazon. As the name suggests, these sneakers feature a stretchy mesh upper, maximizing their breathability and comfort. The flexible forefoot strap and asymmetric lacing offer extra support as well as a unique style. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10: was $75 now from $44 @ Amazon

For an affordable, comfortable pair of running shoes, try the Under Armour Charged Assert 10. They're lightweight, sporting a breathable mesh upper, EVA sockliner and a Charged Cushioning midsole. Reviewers on Amazon found these shoes to be stable and supportive. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Men's Charged Verssert 2 Running Shoe: was $75 now from $47 @ Amazon

Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System. This shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibilty and cushioning. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Under Armour Women's Charged Escape 4 Running Shoe: was $90 now from $68 @ Amazon

The Charged Escape 4 are the perfect companion on your runs, with a lightweight and comfortable fit, breathable construction and good support. They even have a Molded Comfort Collar and a molded sockliner to keep your feet from slipping while you're on the track. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.